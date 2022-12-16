ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun, LA

Driver shot on I-10 identified as 15-year-old

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCnRb_0jlBhbSg00

The driver of a car shot Wednesday afternoon on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue has been identified.

Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna says the driver was 15-year-old Travis Campbell.

The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The shooting happened sometime just before 3 o’clock Wednesday while the victim was driving on I-10 West approaching St. Bernard Avenue.

Police identified a white Honda Accord as a suspect vehicle in the shooting.

The vehicle has no tint on the front window, no sun-roof, and possibly a black license plate holder affixed to the front of the vehicle.

The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to anonymously call to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Comments / 17

AP_001640.8525c89acfa5416581985dab8a26ca60.0453
5d ago

Birthdays and death date’s getting a lot closer.. smh hate we losing our kids way to often

Reply
10
Thomas Ritter
5d ago

What in the hell is a 15 year old doing driving?? Where were his "parents".

Reply(7)
10
Lana McKay
5d ago

💔😔Many Heartfelt Prayers 🙏🤲🙌 For This Child's Parents, Family and Friends Of Another Senseless Act Of Why 🤔🥺😥

Reply
4
Related
WDSU

NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
WWL

Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for picky porch pirate suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch — but not until he checked the contents of the box. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man pulls gun in Bullard Avenue Walmart

Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in New Orleans East were forced to flee the store after a man pulled a gun during a fight. One witness who called WWL after the incident happened says she’s still shaken by what she saw.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two

Two Vehicle Crash on LA 16 Claims Life of Teen Driver and Injures Two. Livingston Parish – A two-vehicle crash on LA 16 in Louisiana claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorist. The collision occurred when the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass other vehicles. The other driver and a child passenger were sent to a hospital with minor injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man wanted for murder in Texas arrested in Ponchatoula, police say

Update, 7:03 p.m.: Bradlyn Alex McKay has been arrested, Ponchatoula police officials said in a Facebook post. The agency said Hammond police officers aided in the arrest. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance locating a man wanted for capitol murder in Texas. Eighteen-year-old Bradlyn Alex McKay, also known...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WWL-AMFM

PANO head: NOPD exodus in March possible

The New Orleans Police Department’s next permanent superintendent will be selected via a search process. Now, the head of the Police Association of New Orleans is urging the mayor and her consultants to choose that next chief wisely.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy