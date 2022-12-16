Driver shot on I-10 identified as 15-year-old
The driver of a car shot Wednesday afternoon on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue has been identified.
Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna says the driver was 15-year-old Travis Campbell.
The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The shooting happened sometime just before 3 o’clock Wednesday while the victim was driving on I-10 West approaching St. Bernard Avenue.
Police identified a white Honda Accord as a suspect vehicle in the shooting.
The vehicle has no tint on the front window, no sun-roof, and possibly a black license plate holder affixed to the front of the vehicle.
The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to anonymously call to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
