Driver shot on I-10 identified as 15-year-old

The driver of a car shot Wednesday afternoon on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue has been identified.

Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna says the driver was 15-year-old Travis Campbell.

The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The shooting happened sometime just before 3 o’clock Wednesday while the victim was driving on I-10 West approaching St. Bernard Avenue.

Police identified a white Honda Accord as a suspect vehicle in the shooting.

The vehicle has no tint on the front window, no sun-roof, and possibly a black license plate holder affixed to the front of the vehicle.

The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to anonymously call to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.