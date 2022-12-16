Caroling in Jackson Square returns Sunday

This weekend, a French Quarter Christmas tradition will return for its 77th year.

Christmas carolers will gather Caroling in Jackson Square on Sunday at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Sandra Dartus is a member of the Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré, the organization that puts on Caroling in Jackson Square. She says it's a free event, and carolers of all ages--and voices--are invited.

"People stand shoulder by shoulder with songbooks and candles, which we give to them when they enter, and they sing Christmas songs.

"It'll feel like Christmas!"

Dartus says she expects this event to be even bigger and better than last year's.

"Last year was the first time people came back together, and it was huge, and this year, it's going to be even better," Dartus said.

While the event is free, Dartus says the Patio Planters need help funding it.

"That afternoon from 12:00 to 4:00, there's a holiday home tour, which helps us pay for 'Caroling,'" Dartus said. "We have to raise the money for 'Caroling.' It's not funded by the city."

Dartus says the tour will feature five or six decorated homes. The tour costs $30. Click here to buy tickets for the tour and to find more information about both events.