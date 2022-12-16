ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Arts in Winter

With December upon us, there won’t be any outdoor art festivals for a few months, but the arts continue on, enhancing our short days with sights and sounds celebrating winter and the season or just celebrating life. These opportunities to celebrate the arts are local, varied and easily accessible for all ages. It’s great to watch a live performance or see art up close or even perform as an artist. Stay ART-aware this winter. Here are some upcoming events:
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Twin Peaks opens in Northlake

Twin Peaks, a chain of sports bars and restaurants known for its revealing uniforms for its waitresses, has opened a new location in Northlake. The new restaurant is located at 13740 Raceway Drive, on the northbound I-35W frontage road just south of Hwy 114. Twin Peaks restaurants are designed with a wilderness lodge theme and serve a range of entrees from burgers and wings to flatbreads and tacos, plus plenty of alcoholic beverages.
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Task force to tackle telling of Flower Mound’s history

While previous groups trying to preserve Flower Mound’s rich heritage never got very far, a new one is determined to make it a permanent part of the town’s future. The Flower Mound Historical Commission Task Force was approved in August by the Flower Mound Town Council. It conducted its first internal meeting Sept. 29 and its first public session Oct. 19 outdoors at the historic Gibson-Grant Log House.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Santa Claus visits Double Oak families

With the help of the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, Santa Claus recently spread Christmas cheer throughout the town. The DOVFD has a unique tradition of escorting Santa throughout the town, riding on the big red fire truck and stopping at every residence where children and the young-at-heart come out to greet Jolly Ol’ St. Nick. Santa, accompanied by an elf and a snowman, received cookies from some, countless hugs and special letters from children on Dec. 11. Some reminded Santa that they would be somewhere else on Christmas Day so that they wouldn’t be missed, according to Jean Hillyer, Double Oak Town Council member and liaison to the DOVFD.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Now is the time to prepare for this week’s cold snap

North Texas will enjoy one more day of mild temperatures before a bitter cold snap brings bone-chilling temperatures to the area Thursday through Christmas morning. Wednesday will be nice, with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service forecast. But that all changes when a cold front passes through Denton County on Thursday morning. Temperatures will plummet and be accompanied by strong, gusty winds. The high temperature Thursday, in the mid-30s, will likely be observed in the morning before the cold front passes through.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Search is on for missing A&M student from Flower Mound

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound. The College Station Police Department shared a Facebook post Sunday to say that Tanner Hoang, 22, is missing. Hoang is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday in College Station, and he may be in a silver 2009 Lexus ES350 with a Texas license plate BS2C737.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Parker: Local art program and nonprofits help brighten the holidays

There is something majestic about a Christmas tree wrapped in twinkling bright lights and draped with colorful ornaments. At your Texas Capitol, there are beautiful trees on display whose evergreen branches welcome the thousands of visitors starting in late November through the new year. In the Texas House of Representatives, the beauty of the annual Christmas tree offers something unique for our state – 150 hand-painted ornaments created by selected residents from each Texas House District across the Lone Star State.
ROANOKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 10/25 – Burglary of Habitation – Kings Rd– Contractors reported to officer that a home under construction was found with damage to a door indicating possible burglary of habitation. 10/26 – Forgery Fraud – Kings Rd...
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville Town Update — December 2022

The Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa elves are busy working to provide toys and gifts to children and families in need. If you want to participate, please stop by Town Hall (during posted business hours) to pick up a wish list ornament. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also accepted. All items must be returned to Town Hall no later than Friday, Dec. 9. If you have any questions, please call 817-693-5280. Thank you in advance for your generosity.
BARTONVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound assisting Grapevine with tornado cleanup

While Flower Mound escaped Tuesday morning’s storm with little to no damage, the town is helping the city of Grapevine, which wasn’t so lucky. A tornado was seen near Hwy 114 in Grapevine just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by damage to several businesses, including the Sam’s Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. WFAA reported that five people were injured.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy