With the help of the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, Santa Claus recently spread Christmas cheer throughout the town. The DOVFD has a unique tradition of escorting Santa throughout the town, riding on the big red fire truck and stopping at every residence where children and the young-at-heart come out to greet Jolly Ol’ St. Nick. Santa, accompanied by an elf and a snowman, received cookies from some, countless hugs and special letters from children on Dec. 11. Some reminded Santa that they would be somewhere else on Christmas Day so that they wouldn’t be missed, according to Jean Hillyer, Double Oak Town Council member and liaison to the DOVFD.

DOUBLE OAK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO