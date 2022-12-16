Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Dallas Leaders DeMarcus Lawrence, Lynn McBee and Others Gear Up for Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Bartonville Tree brightens up holiday season
Certain stories are worth telling over and over again. And more often than not, they get better each time you hear them. For Barbara Nunneley, her time-honored story is about the Bartonville Tree. “It’s one of my favorite subjects,” Nunneley said. “In a word, it’s joy.”
Local rancher brings bison together to roam
Bill Casner admits there aren’t many days that go by where he’s not stopping at the front gate of his 170-acre ranch in Flower Mound to marvel at his animals. While he enjoys having all of them as residents, two seem to catch his eye more than the rest — Bullet and Buffy.
Shops at Highland Village to kick off new year with countdown to noon
The Shops at Highland Village announced Monday that it will ring in the New Year with a celebration and countdown to 12 o’clock. Not midnight, but high noon on New Year’s Eve, that is. “We’re thrilled to be hosting this fun and engaging New Year’s Eve celebration as...
The Arts in Winter
With December upon us, there won’t be any outdoor art festivals for a few months, but the arts continue on, enhancing our short days with sights and sounds celebrating winter and the season or just celebrating life. These opportunities to celebrate the arts are local, varied and easily accessible for all ages. It’s great to watch a live performance or see art up close or even perform as an artist. Stay ART-aware this winter. Here are some upcoming events:
Twin Peaks opens in Northlake
Twin Peaks, a chain of sports bars and restaurants known for its revealing uniforms for its waitresses, has opened a new location in Northlake. The new restaurant is located at 13740 Raceway Drive, on the northbound I-35W frontage road just south of Hwy 114. Twin Peaks restaurants are designed with a wilderness lodge theme and serve a range of entrees from burgers and wings to flatbreads and tacos, plus plenty of alcoholic beverages.
Task force to tackle telling of Flower Mound’s history
While previous groups trying to preserve Flower Mound’s rich heritage never got very far, a new one is determined to make it a permanent part of the town’s future. The Flower Mound Historical Commission Task Force was approved in August by the Flower Mound Town Council. It conducted its first internal meeting Sept. 29 and its first public session Oct. 19 outdoors at the historic Gibson-Grant Log House.
Local woman’s hobby expands into boutique
What started early this year as just a hobby for Lantana resident Amber Eastin has quickly become a full-time job. “It was supposed to be small, but it ended up being big,” Eastin said. “It started as just a way to make some extra money, and it’s turned into this.”
Construction begins on luxury apartment tower in Lakeside Village
Realty Capital Residential has closed on financing and started construction on 3111 Sunset Boulevard, a luxury residential tower in Lakeside Village, a 40-acre resort community on Lake Grapevine in Flower Mound. 3111 Sunset will be a 16-story luxury residential tower with expansive views of Lake Grapevine, according to a news...
Santa Claus visits Double Oak families
With the help of the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, Santa Claus recently spread Christmas cheer throughout the town. The DOVFD has a unique tradition of escorting Santa throughout the town, riding on the big red fire truck and stopping at every residence where children and the young-at-heart come out to greet Jolly Ol’ St. Nick. Santa, accompanied by an elf and a snowman, received cookies from some, countless hugs and special letters from children on Dec. 11. Some reminded Santa that they would be somewhere else on Christmas Day so that they wouldn’t be missed, according to Jean Hillyer, Double Oak Town Council member and liaison to the DOVFD.
Now is the time to prepare for this week’s cold snap
North Texas will enjoy one more day of mild temperatures before a bitter cold snap brings bone-chilling temperatures to the area Thursday through Christmas morning. Wednesday will be nice, with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service forecast. But that all changes when a cold front passes through Denton County on Thursday morning. Temperatures will plummet and be accompanied by strong, gusty winds. The high temperature Thursday, in the mid-30s, will likely be observed in the morning before the cold front passes through.
Search is on for missing A&M student from Flower Mound
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound. The College Station Police Department shared a Facebook post Sunday to say that Tanner Hoang, 22, is missing. Hoang is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday in College Station, and he may be in a silver 2009 Lexus ES350 with a Texas license plate BS2C737.
Parker: Local art program and nonprofits help brighten the holidays
There is something majestic about a Christmas tree wrapped in twinkling bright lights and draped with colorful ornaments. At your Texas Capitol, there are beautiful trees on display whose evergreen branches welcome the thousands of visitors starting in late November through the new year. In the Texas House of Representatives, the beauty of the annual Christmas tree offers something unique for our state – 150 hand-painted ornaments created by selected residents from each Texas House District across the Lone Star State.
Flower Mound firefighters extinguish travel trailer fire
The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to, and put out, a camper fire on Wednesday morning. Smoke was showing from a travel trailer in the 3600 block of Waketon Road when neighbors reported it about 10:30 a.m., according to FMFD. The person who lives in the camper was not home at the time, and no one was injured.
Flower Mound invites Oncor to meeting over proposed transmission line
The Flower Mound Town Council approved a resolution this week to express concern over a proposed Oncor transmission line in west Flower Mound, and to invite Oncor representatives to answer questions at a council work session next month. Oncor Electricity Delivery Company recently informed area residents that it is proposing...
Double Oak Police Beat
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 10/25 – Burglary of Habitation – Kings Rd– Contractors reported to officer that a home under construction was found with damage to a door indicating possible burglary of habitation. 10/26 – Forgery Fraud – Kings Rd...
Edmondson: Holidays are time to be thankful, celebrate
We all have so much to be thankful for this holiday season, not only in Denton County but across our country. Each of us are blessed with family, friends, our health, and our homes. At Denton County, we are so very thankful for your overwhelming support of our $650 million...
Highland Village City Update — December 2022
Last month I shared with you the date for the Our Village, Our Vision Open House and I am happy to say we had an excellent response from the community with many of you attending and asking some really great questions. The information we shared at the Open House is...
Bartonville Town Update — December 2022
The Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa elves are busy working to provide toys and gifts to children and families in need. If you want to participate, please stop by Town Hall (during posted business hours) to pick up a wish list ornament. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also accepted. All items must be returned to Town Hall no later than Friday, Dec. 9. If you have any questions, please call 817-693-5280. Thank you in advance for your generosity.
Lewisville animal shelter waiving adoption fees this weekend
The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 995 East Valley Ridge Blvd., is partnering with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers to hold the “Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event” this weekend. During this event, all adoption fees for all animals in the shelter will be waived,...
Flower Mound assisting Grapevine with tornado cleanup
While Flower Mound escaped Tuesday morning’s storm with little to no damage, the town is helping the city of Grapevine, which wasn’t so lucky. A tornado was seen near Hwy 114 in Grapevine just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by damage to several businesses, including the Sam’s Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. WFAA reported that five people were injured.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0