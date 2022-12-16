ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, WY

Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
Fish kill raises questions about what species belong

In September, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department applied 14,000 pounds of a chemical called rotenone to kill anything with gills in Saratoga Lake. It’s a naturally derived chemical used commonly to control fish species around the globe. The good news is it only kills species with gills — so isn’t harmful to humans, dogs, cows or other critters. The bad news is it kills everything with gills.
WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming.

