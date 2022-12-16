Chagrin Cinemas to close after 18 years; what’s next for Golf Dome?

CHAGRIN FALLS , Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Cinemas will end its 18-year run of operating Chagrin Cinemas at the start of the new year.

According to Cleveland Cinemas, a portion of the property that includes the theater was recently sold by the Golf Dome. The buyer has plans to redevelop the theater building into a different business, which will not include a movie theater.

The Golf Dome will continue to operate.

Golf Dome owner Matthew Creech issued a statement Friday:

We would like to thank Jon Forman and Cleveland Cinemas for running Chagrin Cinemas the past 18 years. Jon and his team have been wonderful to work with and we wish them nothing but success in the years ahead. Our revitalized ‘Golf Dome’ property will continue to create an environment that fosters family activities and youth enrichment. We are committed to bringing in a new neighbor who shares our same core beliefs and family values. We look forward to continuing to provide an excellent destination for the Chagrin Valley Community. Matthew Creech, Golf Dome owner

According to a press release, the movie theater opened as a six-screen theater and added 3 more screens shortly. Years later, another expansion added 5 screens for a total of 14 .

“The management and staff, some of whom have been with the theater for 15 or more years, will miss the warmth, kindness and passion of the moviegoers from the Chagrin Valley communities, that they have enjoyed serving for nearly 2 decades,” said Sean Denny, Director of Operations. “Cleveland Cinemas appreciates all of the support shown, as the theater overcame the challenges that the pandemic posed and just recently was seeing signs of recovery.”

Cinemas will continue to operate its flagship theater, the Cedar Lee Theatre, in Cleveland Heights, as well as the Capitol Theatre, in Cleveland and the Apollo Theatre in Oberlin.

“Many thanks to the Dolan family for providing Cleveland Cinemas with the opportunity to operate this beloved neighborhood institution and to the tens of thousands of movie lovers who attended films each year,” owner Jon Forman wrote on the Chagrin Cinema Facebook page . “Join us for Avatar and others before our January farewell!”

Chagrin Cinemas will close its doors at the end of January 2023.

