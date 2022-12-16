Read full article on original website
Why Did It Take 13 Years to Make ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?
Hollywood usually cranks out sequels as fast as they can make them. But it took 13 years for Avatar: The Way of Water to follow the original Avatar. James Cameron hasn’t made a single feature film between the two. So why did it take so long?. That‘s the subject...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Every Easter Egg You Missed
After 13 long years, Avatar is back with its first sequel, The Way of Water. And while it has been well over a decade since we last saw these characters or visited the alien planet of Pandora, the new movie features a ton of references to the first film, and it builds off the concepts, themes, and even the dialogue that was in that first movie.
A New ‘Terminator’ Movie Is Being Discussed
While James Cameron didn’t direct a movie between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, he did produce and co-write a few titles, including the most recent Terminator film, Dark Fate. Despite Cameron’s involvement, as well as roles for franchise stalwarts Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, the film was not a hit, which Cameron recently attributed to making “your granddad’s Terminator movie” and having “myopia” about what they had created and what today’s moviegoing audience would think about it.
Disney+ 2023 Teaser Features First Looks at ‘Loki,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ And More
Disney+ doesn’t have a ton of new shows and movies in January, but they’re planning a pretty substantial rest of the year. They just unveiled a teaser for their 2023 highlights today, and it includes new footage of a whole bunch of highly-anticipated series and films. The highlights...
‘Pokemon’s Next Season Is the Last Starring Ash and Pikachu
The animated Pokémon television series has been going strong for 25 years. And for an entire quarter century, the hero of the show has been Ash Ketchum — which, you have to admit, is sort of a convenient name for a Pokémon trainer, like a guy named Jeeves actually becoming a butler, or a race car driver named Chevy Malibu or something — and his journey to become a Pokémon master, along with his loyal Pokémon, Pikachu.
New ‘Spider-Verse’ Poster Confirms More New Spider-Men
If you’re primarily interested in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for the chance to see more weird and wild variants of Spidey onscreen, it seems like you are going to be very happy with this movie. Following the recent release of the film’s trailer, a new poster highlights even more new Web-Heads joining the cast.
‘Barbie’ Trailer: The Classic Toy Comes to Life
I don’t know what I was expecting from the first trailer for Barbie... but it definitely wasn’t 2001: A Space Odyssey jokes. But they work! They kill, in fact. The teaser for Barbie, based on the classic line of dolls and co-written and directed by Lady Bird and Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig, is here, and it is wild. The first half sends up the opening sequence of 2001; the second half features Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, in a kaleidoscopic wonderland of Dreamhouses and a million other Barbie playsets and accessories. It really does look like the toy come to life.
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
Tom Cruise Hypes ‘Top Gun’ Streaming Release By Jumping Out of a Plane
Tom Cruise took a break from jumping out of planes for the next Mission: Impossible to jump out of a plane to thank his fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest movie of 2022. (Yes, he jumped out of a plane on the set of his next movie to...
‘Black Adam 2’ Is Not in the Next Phase of DC Movies
At one promotional appearance, Dwayne Johnson proudly declared of his Black Adam movie, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” The uniquely phrased line became quoted over and over in articles about the film. As it turns out, Johnson was right: The hierarchy...
James Gunn Says DC Movies Won’t Face Studio Interference Anymore
Studio interference has long been the bane of any auteur filmmaker. According to James Gunn though, it's a thing of the past at DC. While almost every studio gets involved with the production of their big-budget films in a way their directors might not appreciate, DC has a history of going a little bit overboard.
James Gunn Denies the DC Universe Is Being Totally Recast
With some major films still on the horizon written and shot before James Gunn stepped in as co-CEO of DC Studios, it's impossible to know what the future of DC movies will look like. Fortunately, Gunn himself hopped onto Twitter to update the general population as to whether or not a complete recast is happening. With films that have long been in development hanging in the balance like The Flash or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it would be rather strange just to scrap everything.
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Refused ‘Shazam 2’ Cameo
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who’s recently taken on the role of DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam, reportedly turned down a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It seems like a strange choice, especially since most fans know of Black Adam through his connection to Shazam. Black Adam is frequently featured as one of Shazam’s biggest antagonists. Black Adam itself, released on October 21, 2022, introduced the character to the larger moviegoing world, as well as established the Justice Society Of America.
’80s, ’90s, and 2000s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today
There is almost no aspect of life that hasn’t changed in the last 40 years — and sometimes drastically. How we consume media, how we interact with one another, how we communicate, how we think, the words we use ... it’s all almost unrecognizable from the early 1980s.
Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?
Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
Watch Dave Grohl Cover 10cc’s ‘The Things We Do for Love’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have shared their live version of 10cc's Top 5 1976 hit "The Things We Do for Love." It's the latest addition to the duo's third annual Hanukkah Sessions series, in which they pay tribute to Jewish musicians. Grohl and Kurstin were joined by the latter's bandmate in the Bird and the Bee, Inara George for the performance, which was recorded in front of a live audience on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. The crowd was actively involved in the rendition, repeating the chorus' lyrics back to George as part of the song's familiar call and repeat.
Dave Grohl Helps Pink ‘Get the Party Started’ With Hanukkah Cover
Dave Grohl has released a cover of Pink's "Get the Party Started" -- featuring the pop star herself -- as part of his ongoing Hanukkah Sessions series. “My name’s Alicia. I’m a Jew,” Pink reportedly declared to the crowd in attendance at the Largo in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. The singer then powered through her 2001 hit, with Grohl on drums, Greg Kurstin on keyboards and an assortment of backing singers. Comedian Jack Black even made a surprise appearance, singing one of the tune's final choruses.
Carole King Praises Biopic Casting of Daisy Edgar-Jones
Producers announced Daisy Edgar-Jones as the star of an upcoming Carole King biopic, and the legendary singer-songwriter has given her seal of approval. The movie is based on the Broadway show Beautiful, which ran for five years starting in 2014, and will feature many of King’s best-known songs including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “It’s Too Late.”
Watch Eagles’ First-Ever Official YouTube Videos
Eagles have made their official debut on YouTube, launching eight remastered videos from their archives. The collection includes the classic 1977 live performance of “Hotel California.” (A bootleg version had already reached a million page views since being published six years ago.) Also featured are “Hole in the World,” “In the City,” “I Can’t Tell You Why,” “How Long,” “Busy Being Fabulous” and live versions of “No More Cloudy Days” and “Take It Easy.” All eight clips can be seen below.
