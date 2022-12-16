I don’t know what I was expecting from the first trailer for Barbie... but it definitely wasn’t 2001: A Space Odyssey jokes. But they work! They kill, in fact. The teaser for Barbie, based on the classic line of dolls and co-written and directed by Lady Bird and Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig, is here, and it is wild. The first half sends up the opening sequence of 2001; the second half features Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, in a kaleidoscopic wonderland of Dreamhouses and a million other Barbie playsets and accessories. It really does look like the toy come to life.

5 DAYS AGO