Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainTravelmadeEasySevierville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
Knoxville teen speaks out at commission meeting following McAlister’s incident with deputies
The 15-year-old who was fired from her job after a social media post claimed she refused service at a deli to three Knox County deputies on Nov. 21 has spoken out in a commission meeting.
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
wvlt.tv
One dead after Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
Student at L&N STEM Academy dies after crash over the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The principal of the L&N STEM Academy in downtown Knoxville sent a release to families of students who attend the school on Tuesday, saying a student passed away over the weekend due to a car crash. The principal, Jimm Allen, said Conor Dolin passed away in...
Search underway for two charged in fatal Knoxville shooting
Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. Accoridng to KPD, Vinson was shot outside of his home at 2706 E. Fifth Avenue on Nov. 23 following what KPD believes was an attempted robbery.
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
Police recover business owner’s missing clothing boutique camper in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department shared on Tuesday that the trailer a Knoxville business owner asked for the community's help to find after it was reported stolen has been recovered.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
wvlt.tv
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in East Knoxville
One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
1 in custody, 2 escape from window during apartment fire in Knoxville
One person was taken into custody after an apartment fire on Cook Drive Monday afternoon, according to Knoxville Firefighter G. Brent Seymour.
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
Just In: Vols DL Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee freshman defensive lineman Jordan Phillips has entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, according to a report from Matt Zenits of On3 Sports. The news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Phillips was an early enrollee last winter and appeared to be on pace to be an eventual long-term ...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday they were searching for a missing woman. Tammy Bohanan last had contact with her family on Thanksgiving and has not spoken with them again, officials said. According to SCSO, Bohanan was last known to live in a 1978 Chevrolet van in the area of 338 near the Dam Store.
wvlt.tv
Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
Sheriff’s Office: 1 injured after shooting in Jefferson County
One person was injured in a shooting in Strawberry Plains according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
WBIR
TBI: Woman found safe after Silver Alert
Shirley Hall, whose disappearance triggered a Silver Alert Saturday, has been located safely. TBI said the New Tazewell woman was found in Kentucky.
Juvenile charged after fatal early morning shooting in Sevier County
A juvenile is facing charges after an early morning shooting just outside of Sevierville, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.
Comments / 1