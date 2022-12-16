ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead after Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found

The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Vols DL Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee freshman defensive lineman Jordan Phillips has entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, according to a report from Matt Zenits of On3 Sports. The news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Phillips was an early enrollee last winter and appeared to be on pace to be an eventual long-term ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday they were searching for a missing woman. Tammy Bohanan last had contact with her family on Thanksgiving and has not spoken with them again, officials said. According to SCSO, Bohanan was last known to live in a 1978 Chevrolet van in the area of 338 near the Dam Store.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
TENNESSEE STATE

