Forsyth County, NC

Deputy assaulted in the Forsyth County Detention Center

By Brayden Stamps
 5 days ago

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A deputy was assaulted by an inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday.

At around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit when he was assaulted by an inmate.

Rockingham County inmate accused of soliciting the murder of a witness: RCSO

The Deputy suffered a large hematoma on his head as well as a black eye but is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, of Winston-Salem is being charged with one count of felony assault resulting in the physical injury of a detention employee.

He was given a $20,000 secured bond for that charge and remains in custody at the detention center.

“We are grateful the Deputy was not severely injured and is expected to make a full recovery. This incident highlights the need for more funding and resources for mental health throughout our community as well as in our Detention Center. We house individuals facing a variety of challenges in the Detention Center; increased resources to meet severe needs not only reduces recidivism but also improves our community as a whole.”

Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.
