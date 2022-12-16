Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Todd Nepola pays $24M for Lauderdale Lakes shopping centers
Todd Nepola’s Current Capital Management picked up a pair of adjacent shopping centers in Lauderdale Lakes, beefing up its Broward County retail portfolio. An affiliate of Hollywood-based Current Capital paid $23.7 million for Oakland Shopping Center at 4101-4397 North State Road Seven, and Lakes Medical Center at 4455-4485 North State Road Seven, according to Vizzda and records. Valley National Bank provided Current Capital with a $13.5 million acquisition loan for the 14.2-acre portfolio.
New ‘it’ amenity at South Florida luxury condos? Pickleball courts
UPDATED, Dec. 21, 5:55 p.m.: Real estate loves to be in on the next big thing. And lately, it’s the meteoric rise of pickleball. South Florida’s luxury condo developers have jumped on the bandwagon, adding a new weapon to their amenities arms race: pickleball courts. Condo towers by Jorge Pérez’s Related Group, Camilo Miguel Jr.’s Mast Capital, and Carlos Rosso’s Rosso Group, among others, are all slated to offer pickleball facilities.
Wanxiang’s real estate arm sells Bristol condo in West Palm for $12M
Wanxiang America Real Estate sold a condo in West Palm Beach’s Bristol tower for $12 million, setting a price-per-square-foot record in the building. Records show Wanxiang USA Holdings Corporation sold unit 1403 at the condominium at 1100 South Flagler Drive to Jason Horowitz as trustee of the LATOSUD Trust.
Cybersecurity CEO buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $26M
Spec home developer Barry Brodsky sold a renovated waterfront Venetian Islands house in Miami Beach to a cybersecurity chief for $26 million. Records show 70 Bear Marino LLC, managed by Brodsky, sold the house at 70 West San Marino Drive to Lane Bess via L & L Sunset LLC, a Florida entity.
Lease roundup: Deco Capital Nabs Pretium Partners as tenant
Investment management firm Pretium Partners will open an office at the Eighteen Sunset office project under construction in Miami Beach. New York-based Pretium, with more than $50 billion of assets under management, leased 11,600 square feet on the fourth floor at 1769 Purdy Avenue, according to a news release from the Miami Beach Economic Development Department.
First Financial drops $29M for Miramar gas station, convenience store
A Los Angeles-based investment firm paid a high-octane premium for a gas station and convenience store in Broward County. An affiliate of First Financial Capital bought the Mobil at 16961 Miramar Parkway in Miramar for $28.8 million, according to Vizzda and records. The buyer obtained a $20.1 million mortgage from Bank of Hope, also based in Los Angeles.
Watch: Casa Tua founder on hospitality-branded developments, partnering with Fortune and barefoot luxury
Miami is loud, and Miami is proud of being loud. But Miky Grendene envisions a different kind of city. Grendene is the co-founder of Casa Tua, a hospitality company with a restaurant and private club in Miami Beach that’s become a favorite haunt of the real estate crowd. The spot’s understated aesthetic, a throwback to his native Italy’s “la dolce vita” days, is something Grendene now wants to bring to his adopted city’s condo scene. Casa Tua is partnering with developer Edgardo Defortuna’s Fortune International Group on a 70-story, 460-unit condo project in Brickell, the first signature residential project for the hospitality firm.
Tech mogul buys One Thousand Museum penthouse for $18M
Tech entrepreneur Moisey Uretsky dropped $18.3 million on a penthouse at One Thousand Museum in Miami. Records show Uretsky bought combined units 5401 and 5402 at the condominium at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard from 1KM5 LLC, a Delaware entity. The true seller is unknown. Douglas Elliman’s Lourdes Alatriste represented both the...
Vlad Doronin’s 830 Brickell signs law firm for record 115K sf lease
Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group and Jonathan Goldstein’s Cain International scored their biggest lease at the 830 Brickell tower. Law firm Kirkland & Ellis took 115,000 square feet on six floors at the office high-rise, which is still under construction, according to a news release from the developers. The...
Movers & Shakers: ISG World brings back Melissa Tamuz as marketing director
Despite the busy holiday season, South Florida real estate professionals are finding time to make their next career moves. Melissa Tamuz returned to Miami-based ISG World as the brokerage’s director of marketing, according to an announcement from the company. Tamuz previously worked at ISG as a marketing coordinator, and spent the past four years as chief marketing officer of Aclaró, a Miami-based blockchain startup.
Ex-Riviera Beach housing official pleads guilty to extortion
A former Riviera Beach Housing Authority chairman pleaded guilty to a federal extortion charge connected to the agency’s purchase of a low-income apartment building four years ago. Delvin Thomas, 44, admitted to accepting half of a real estate broker’s $18,930 commission from the August 2019 deal. Thomas’ 50 percent...
