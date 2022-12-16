Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist Church emphasized the Reason for the seasonCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Local fugitive apprehended in NevadaTracy LeicherReno, NV
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
WHSV
Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
WHSV
Massanutten Technical Center administrator spreading cheer as resident ‘Elf on the shelf’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Massanutten Technical Center (MTC), every day feels like a holiday, thanks to MTC’s resident ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Mr. Tinker Claus, also known to students and staff as Assistant Director Chris Dalton. “I started propping myself up on shelves and even in...
WHSV
Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gifts
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Just days before Christmas — many in the Staunton area are working hard to spread joy. Hollister Incorporated in Stuarts Draft collaborated with Staunton City Public Schools to bring gifts to 28 students and caregivers in the area: two children from Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 19 children from Staunton City Public Schools, and seven caregivers of the children from Staunton City Public Schools.
WHSV
Broadway community comes together to support football player with Leukemia
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway community is coming together to support one of their own. A few weeks ago Lucas Frank, a JV football player at Broadway was diagnosed with Leukemia. Frank is an eighth grader who played center on the JV football team this fall, after learning of...
WHSV
Laurel Ridge students in need to benefit from Anthem grant
MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Students experiencing food and housing insecurity and other needs will benefit from an $8,500 grant awarded to the Laurel Ridge Community College Educational Foundation by the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation. The information comes from a press release sent out by Laurel Ridge. The...
WHSV
Open Doors partners with Sentara to expand capacity during inclement weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg is expanding its overnight services during inclement weather through a partnership with Sentara RMH. During days of inclement winter weather, the shelter will now be able to house an additional 10 guests at the Sentara Atrium on Beery Road. “We...
WHSV
Therapy dogs relieve stress at HRECC
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Twice a month Riley, a therapy dog, visits the operations center at Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center. It was an initiative started by the wellness team at HRECC to bring a wellness factor into a high-stress atmosphere. “We’re really lucky to have a team that looks out...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
WHSV
Winter farmers market coming to Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is preparing a farmers’ market for the winter season. Vendors decided they wanted an outlet for their in-season crops. This means the Queen City is one step closer to having access to locally grown produce all year round. The winter farmer’s market will take place in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 300 West Frederick St.
WHSV
Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
WHSV
Holiday travel in the skies; SHD gives tips on how to prepare
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) says they are already in the midst of the busy holiday travel season in its terminals. “There’s gonna be more crowds at the airports when you’re traveling just make sure that you’re especially nice to your fellow travelers, to the gate agents because we’re all just trying to get where we need to go,” Heather Ream, Director of Marketing and Communications for SHD said.
WHSV
J. Frank Hillyard Middle School ag teacher giving real-world lessons
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Animals are a vital component in agriculture education, and five guinea pigs at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School are enjoying an upgrade to their habitat thanks to grant funding from a state organization. “We have our guinea pigs in the classroom and they’re a part of...
WHSV
Elkton to consider seeking USDA funding for water system improvements
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council is set to meet on Monday night and will look to take the first step in making renovations to the town’s outdated water system. The council will vote on a resolution to seek assistance from the USDA for the water improvements project.
WHSV
Strasburg to overhaul water meter system
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Strasburg will soon begin an overhaul of its water meter system after the town council approved over one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project earlier this month. The town will be replacing its existing water meters and installing...
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
Louisa man charged with filming another man in a Sheetz bathroom
A Louisa man has been arrested on charges related to two incidents that occurred earlier this year, including one involving him allegedly filming another man in a gas station bathroom.
Metro News
Hampshire County still has thousands of power outages following last week’s ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Power is still out for thousands of customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands following Thursday’s ice storm. Potomac Edison listed more than 3,600 customers statewide still without service as of Sunday morning. The most outages were in Hampshire County with more than 2,400. A...
WHSV
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
