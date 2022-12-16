ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gifts

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Just days before Christmas — many in the Staunton area are working hard to spread joy. Hollister Incorporated in Stuarts Draft collaborated with Staunton City Public Schools to bring gifts to 28 students and caregivers in the area: two children from Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 19 children from Staunton City Public Schools, and seven caregivers of the children from Staunton City Public Schools.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Laurel Ridge students in need to benefit from Anthem grant

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Students experiencing food and housing insecurity and other needs will benefit from an $8,500 grant awarded to the Laurel Ridge Community College Educational Foundation by the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation. The information comes from a press release sent out by Laurel Ridge. The...
MIDDLETOWN, VA
WHSV

Therapy dogs relieve stress at HRECC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Twice a month Riley, a therapy dog, visits the operations center at Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center. It was an initiative started by the wellness team at HRECC to bring a wellness factor into a high-stress atmosphere. “We’re really lucky to have a team that looks out...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Winter farmers market coming to Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is preparing a farmers’ market for the winter season. Vendors decided they wanted an outlet for their in-season crops. This means the Queen City is one step closer to having access to locally grown produce all year round. The winter farmer’s market will take place in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 300 West Frederick St.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Holiday travel in the skies; SHD gives tips on how to prepare

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) says they are already in the midst of the busy holiday travel season in its terminals. “There’s gonna be more crowds at the airports when you’re traveling just make sure that you’re especially nice to your fellow travelers, to the gate agents because we’re all just trying to get where we need to go,” Heather Ream, Director of Marketing and Communications for SHD said.
WEYERS CAVE, VA
WHSV

J. Frank Hillyard Middle School ag teacher giving real-world lessons

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Animals are a vital component in agriculture education, and five guinea pigs at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School are enjoying an upgrade to their habitat thanks to grant funding from a state organization. “We have our guinea pigs in the classroom and they’re a part of...
BROADWAY, VA
WHSV

Strasburg to overhaul water meter system

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Strasburg will soon begin an overhaul of its water meter system after the town council approved over one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project earlier this month. The town will be replacing its existing water meters and installing...
STRASBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA

