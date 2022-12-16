ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 11 and 41

Benefit From Fed Rate Hikes With a High-Yield Savings Account

The recent Federal Reserve interest rate increases have been great for savers with high-yield accounts. The best annual percentage yields soared from 0.50% in early 2022 to more than 3% now. But not everyone has been able to take advantage. According to a 2021 survey from the Federal Deposit Insurance...
Wells Fargo agrees to $3.7 billion federal settlement for an array of alleged consumer abuses

Improperly repossessing cars. Erroneously denying mortgage loan modifications. Wrongfully freezing or closing customers’ accounts. Those are some of the infractions allegedly committed by Wells Fargo that has led the bank to agree to a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The settlement, announced Tuesday morning, was...
Holiday travel is back — just maybe not with the service you’re used to

A frigid arctic blast threatens to derail holiday travel this week. But even those who reach their destinations on time may have reason to grumble: Some will have to make their own hotel beds, wipe their own in-flight tray tables and wait in lines at airport lounges — or pay more for a smoother experience.
