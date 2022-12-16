Read full article on original website
Rotary Club of Panama City to award six local agencies
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, The Rotary Club of Panam City awarded $4,500 to local agencies at their weekly local meeting at St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club. Recipients of $500 community grants included United Way of Northwest Florida, Angel House Bereavement Center, Kaleidoscope Theatre, Club 360, FSU-PC Early Childhood Autism Program, Martin Theatre, DADSRA – Panhandle, Panama City Music Association, and Salvation Army.
Breakfast Point Academy students get ready for Santa
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Breakfast Point Academy Kindergarteners answer questions about Santa Claus ahead of Christmas break. The countdown has begun. Santa and his reindeer will soon light up the night sky. Kindergartener Cason says he is counting down the nights. “Four more sleeps and then Santa will come,”...
Project to help drainage woes in 231, Transmitter Rd. area
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are trying to alleviate storm water problems in growing communities. They said storm water drainage continues to be an issue along Hwy. 231 and Transmitter Road. That’s why they voted to purchase around 120 acres in the area. It will be used as a storm water basin.
The Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Project will expand to east
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County leaders are making an effort to reduce traffic congestion on the beach. Commissioners awarded a $4 million study and design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. They said the engineering firm will be doing the environmental studies and design phase for the Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase III Project.
Fountain to get new multi-use center and fire station
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fountain community will receive a new multi-use center in the next couple of years. County commissioners approved a $9,181,311 HUD grant to build a center in the area. It will serve as a shelter for when a natural disaster strikes. However, it will also...
Children Left Behind Christmas Gifting Program serves hundreds of Bay County kids
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Almost 400 kids received bundles of gifts this weekend, thanks to the Bundle of Hope Adoption and Family Services. The agency hosted its annual Children Left Behind Christmas gifting party Saturday afternoon. To qualify for the program, the agency said you must be a single parent,...
Panama City temple holds Hanukkah celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday at sunset marked the first night of Hanukkah this year. Temple B’nai Israel on Frankford Avenue in Panama City kicked off the eight-day holiday with a celebration. “Well, we’re going to enjoy some singing, some dancing, and some lovely music,” Daniel Sternlicht, the...
Bay Co. officials to launch website to help with public information
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The public will soon have access to important information at their finger tips. Bay County officials will launch a new website Jan. 1. The site is called publicnoticesbaycountyfl.gov. It’s meant to serve as a hub for published legal notices and advertisements for Bay County and surrounding governments.
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Discovering forgotten history can be a lot like finding treasure. This week Local Historian Bill Hudson brought back a piece of treasure from 1959. The clip featuring the very first Gulf Coast State College yearbook shows off many locals still heavily involved in the community...
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
Discussing holiday photos on Monday’s Coffee Chat
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed the difficulties holiday family photos can bring, especially those tricky Santa pictures. Determined to get the perfect photo over the years, Jessica and Sam shared a few stories depicting the chaos that...
Lynn Haven man missing, police asking for public’s help
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 23-year-old man has been missing since Dec. 16, and local police are asking for the public’s help. Gage Michael Floyd’s family and friends say there were unable to contact him and he has not returned home, all of which is out of character.
Experience a winter of fun at the Village of Baytowne Wharf
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This winter season, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, is hosting several events that’s fun for the whole family. Ice skating is happening now until Feb. 5 and is open Christmas day. “We keep it open through the first week of February,” Kensley Brooks, Events...
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - McKinlee Williams is a sophomore at Arnold High School Panama City Beach. She says the staff at Arnold make it easy to come to school. “Arnold is really, it just feels like a home kind of environment,” Williams said. “And I feel like all of the faculty and everyone here really supports me. I feel so at home whenever I’m here.”
Bay County Sheriff’s Office will add another helicopter to its fleet
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will have some new and improved eyes in the sky. County commissioners voted to buy a 2007-model helicopter from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. It costs $2,150,000. Commissioners said it’s a big need since the sheriff’s office is...
Panama City Commissioners turn one director position into two separate roles
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City leaders are taking action after a former city employee allegedly stole close to $500,000. Former Community Redevelopment Agency and Community Development Director Michael Johnson was charged with Grand Theft of over $100,000 on Oct. 19 from the Friends of After School Assistance Program. He was later charged with Money Laundering of more than $100,000 from the ASAP program and 19 counts of official misconduct in connection with misuse of funding from the CRA last month.
Local groups giving out winter clothes to those in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Center of Hope in Panama City is helping those in need stay warm by giving them winter clothing. “We have had coats come in and as soon as they come in they go right out the door,” said Jane Dye. Jane Dye who...
Snowbirds are flocking to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just as things start slowing down in Panama City Beach, snowbirds come flocking in for the winter. “We’re seeing people, they are starting to show up,” Mugsy Parens, President of the Panama City Beach Senior Center, said. “They’re coming even earlier than what I expected.”
Celebrate the season with these holiday party tips
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are tasked with throwing the perfect holiday party, these tips and tricks will help. April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in-studio to share some great holiday party ideas. April and Olivia offered some advice to make...
Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
