Where to find the best hot chocolate in Austin

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Got a hankering for something hot and sweet in this cold weather? Luckily, you won’t have to go very far to satisfy that craving.

Three Austin cafes made Yelp’s list of the 25 best places in Texas to get hot chocolate.

If you’re taking a quick day trip out of Austin, no need to feel left out! Some of the other Top 25 are located in San Antonio and Fredericksburg.

To determine which hot chocolate spots in Texas made the list, Yelp said it identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with reviews mentioning “hot chocolate” and then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021, and November 11, 2022.

Three Austin shops made the cut: Mozart’s Coffee , Bennu Coffee , and Bouldin Creek Cafe .

As for the other 22 spots, six are in San Antonio, one is in Fredericksburg, five are in Houston, two are in Dallas, one in Denton, one in Galveston, one in Richardson, one in South Padre Island, one in Cypress, one in Plano, one in Bedford, and one in El Paso.

