New Jersey Globe
Trenton North Ward runoff unlikely to be resolved before reorganization of government
Cure letters in Trenton’s North Ward – where the December 13 runoff between Jennifer Williams and Algernon Ward is currently tied at 425 votes apiece – have until December 28 at 4:30 p.m. to arrive, a deadline that is very likely to conflict with the scheduled reorganization of Trenton’s government on January 1.
New Jersey Globe
Trenton North Ward race exactly tied with most outstanding ballots counted
The race for the Trenton City Council’s North Ward is exactly tied with provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots now counted; Jennifer Williams and Algernon Ward each have 425 votes. In the initial tally, Williams was ahead by 11 votes, 401 to 390. But the late-counted votes broke in Ward’s...
New Jersey Globe
Updated counts in Trenton races expected tonight after messy board of elections meeting
Updated counts in two close runoffs for seats on the Trenton City Council are expected to be provided tonight, with provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots added to the tally. It’s not clear precisely when the results will be available, however; Mercer County Board of Elections (BOE) officials repeatedly declined to provide a timeline at a meeting this morning.
New Jersey Globe
Ciesla slated to lead Warren County Commission
Lori Ciesla is slated to become the first woman in 22 years to lead the Warren County Board of Commissioners when county government reorganizes in January. A former Lopatcong council president, Ciesla was elected to the freeholder board in 2020 after Richard Gardner declined to seek a seventh term. She won the Republican primary with 85% of the vote against Ted Tomaszewski, and then defeated Democrat Theresa Bender Chapman by 12,348 votes, 60%-39%, in the general election.
New Jersey Globe
Counting votes in Trenton runoff set to resume today
The Mercer County Board of Elections will meet this morning to count the remaining ballots in last week’s runoffs for North and South Ward seats on the Trenton City Council. Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg has a 43-vote lead over Damian Malave in the South Ward, 309 to 266, and he path for Malave to win the race is extraordinarily narrow. In the South Ward, Jennifer Williams leads Algernon Ward by 11 votes, 401 to 390, in an election that remains too close to call.
New Jersey Globe
Figueroa Kettenburg wins runoff for Trenton’s South Ward
With nearly all ballots now counted, Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg has won her race for Trenton City Council in the South Ward, defeating Damian Malave. Figueroa Kettenburg received 323 votes to Malave’s 283, a margin of 53.3%-46.7%. Figueroa Kettenburg was also up in the initial tallies released on Election Day,...
New Jersey Globe
Powers won’t run for re-election in Lawrence Township
Lawrence Township Councilman Mike Powers, who has represented the Mercer County town since 2003 and served two terms as mayor, announced today that he won’t seek re-election in 2023. “With the upcoming departure of Cathleen Lewis from the council, I have been approached by a number of qualified Democrats...
New Jersey Globe
Bobby Pallotta, ex-Bergen freeholder, dies at 84
Robert P. Pallotta, a popular former Bergen County Freeholder and two-term mayor of Palisades Park, died on December 2. He was 84. He was the uncle of Frank Pallotta, who was the Republican candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th district against Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) in 2020 and 2022.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
A Republican won a Brooklyn Assembly election. Democrats may not let him take his seat.
A push to prevent Republican Lester Chang from taking a Brooklyn-based seat in the state Assembly could be opening a Pandora's Box for Democrats. The Democrat-dominated NY Assembly is questioning whether Lester Chang lived in Brooklyn. [ more › ]
Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts
PASSAIC, NJ – Students, faculty and visitors at the Passaic Public School District have ordered to mask up once again. A letter sent to district staff and students on Tuesday announced that face masks and coverings will now be required for anyone on school property. Superintendent of Schools Sandra M. Diodonet issued the district-wide directive citing a period of high COVID-19 activity in Passaic County. “Mask-wearing is required,” Diodonet said in the letter. “Effective Wednesday, all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds and buses. The statewide The post Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington Examiner
New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate
A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. Passaic County School District in northern New Jersey announced that masks would be required in all school buildings, effective Wednesday morning due to high levels of coronavirus transmission in the community.
Ocean County, NJ Mayors express strong concern and opposition to Offshore Wind Farms
There are several offshore wind turbines along the southern part of the Jersey Shore in Atlantic City, but with word circulating hinting at the idea of Offshore Wind Farms coming to Ocean County, there are mayors looking to nip the proposal in the bud right now. Concern Number One: Optics.
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County
Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.
talkofthesound.com
Attorney General James Announces Plan to Preserve and Revitalize the American Irish Historical Society
NEW YORK, NY (December 19, 2022) — New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a plan to revitalize the American Irish Historical Society and preserve the organization’s historic townhouse headquarters in New York City. The AIHS had fallen into financial hardship which was only exacerbated by the...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBERS O’NEILL, DRISCOLL AND PHILLIPS’ LEGISLATION TO CRACK DOWN ON TRUCK & TRACTOR TRAILER PARKING IN THE NORTHEAST MOVES THROUGH CITY COUNCIL
PHILADELPHIA – Legislation introduced by Councilman O’Neill and Councilman Driscoll to prohibit truck and tractor trailer parking in the 10th and 6th Council Districts passed unanimously in City Council. Councilmember Anthony Phillips, who was sworn in as the Councilperson for the 9th Council District on November 28th, introduced...
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
24-Year-Old Irishman Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train On Jersey Shore: Officials
A 24-year-old man from Ireland was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Spring Lake last week, authorities said. Anthony Mulhearn, of Mulinavat, Ireland, was in the U.S. on a visa staying in Spring Lake when he was hit by a North Jersey Coast Line train at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday just south of the train station.
