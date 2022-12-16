ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Globe

Trenton North Ward race exactly tied with most outstanding ballots counted

The race for the Trenton City Council’s North Ward is exactly tied with provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots now counted; Jennifer Williams and Algernon Ward each have 425 votes. In the initial tally, Williams was ahead by 11 votes, 401 to 390. But the late-counted votes broke in Ward’s...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Updated counts in Trenton races expected tonight after messy board of elections meeting

Updated counts in two close runoffs for seats on the Trenton City Council are expected to be provided tonight, with provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots added to the tally. It’s not clear precisely when the results will be available, however; Mercer County Board of Elections (BOE) officials repeatedly declined to provide a timeline at a meeting this morning.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ciesla slated to lead Warren County Commission

Lori Ciesla is slated to become the first woman in 22 years to lead the Warren County Board of Commissioners when county government reorganizes in January. A former Lopatcong council president, Ciesla was elected to the freeholder board in 2020 after Richard Gardner declined to seek a seventh term. She won the Republican primary with 85% of the vote against Ted Tomaszewski, and then defeated Democrat Theresa Bender Chapman by 12,348 votes, 60%-39%, in the general election.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Counting votes in Trenton runoff set to resume today

The Mercer County Board of Elections will meet this morning to count the remaining ballots in last week’s runoffs for North and South Ward seats on the Trenton City Council. Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg has a 43-vote lead over Damian Malave in the South Ward, 309 to 266, and he path for Malave to win the race is extraordinarily narrow. In the South Ward, Jennifer Williams leads Algernon Ward by 11 votes, 401 to 390, in an election that remains too close to call.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Figueroa Kettenburg wins runoff for Trenton’s South Ward

With nearly all ballots now counted, Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg has won her race for Trenton City Council in the South Ward, defeating Damian Malave. Figueroa Kettenburg received 323 votes to Malave’s 283, a margin of 53.3%-46.7%. Figueroa Kettenburg was also up in the initial tallies released on Election Day,...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Powers won’t run for re-election in Lawrence Township

Lawrence Township Councilman Mike Powers, who has represented the Mercer County town since 2003 and served two terms as mayor, announced today that he won’t seek re-election in 2023. “With the upcoming departure of Cathleen Lewis from the council, I have been approached by a number of qualified Democrats...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bobby Pallotta, ex-Bergen freeholder, dies at 84

Robert P. Pallotta, a popular former Bergen County Freeholder and two-term mayor of Palisades Park, died on December 2. He was 84. He was the uncle of Frank Pallotta, who was the Republican candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th district against Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) in 2020 and 2022.
PALISADES PARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts

PASSAIC, NJ – Students, faculty and visitors at the Passaic Public School District have ordered to mask up once again. A letter sent to district staff and students on Tuesday announced that face masks and coverings will now be required for anyone on school property. Superintendent of Schools Sandra M. Diodonet issued the district-wide directive citing a period of high COVID-19 activity in Passaic County. “Mask-wearing is required,” Diodonet said in the letter. “Effective Wednesday, all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds and buses. The statewide The post Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts appeared first on Shore News Network.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Washington Examiner

New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate

A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. Passaic County School District in northern New Jersey announced that masks would be required in all school buildings, effective Wednesday morning due to high levels of coronavirus transmission in the community.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBERS O’NEILL, DRISCOLL AND PHILLIPS’ LEGISLATION TO CRACK DOWN ON TRUCK & TRACTOR TRAILER PARKING IN THE NORTHEAST MOVES THROUGH CITY COUNCIL

PHILADELPHIA – Legislation introduced by Councilman O’Neill and Councilman Driscoll to prohibit truck and tractor trailer parking in the 10th and 6th Council Districts passed unanimously in City Council. Councilmember Anthony Phillips, who was sworn in as the Councilperson for the 9th Council District on November 28th, introduced...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PRINCETON, NJ

