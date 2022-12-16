Read full article on original website
Related
A Design Expert Explains How To Decorate Your Living Room For Maximum Relaxation
Designing a home that is tailored to relaxation can be a challenging task. See what one design expert suggests on how to decorate your living room.
House Digest's Paint Color Of The Year For 2023
Amid the many splendid offerings, we're looking for colors that provide a balance of casual ease and celebration while promoting independence in decorating.
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
30 Unusual Pieces Of Wall Art That Will Add A Unique Touch To Your Home
Choosing the perfect artwork for your home may seem tricky, but it can be a simple and super-fun task if you let yourself pick pieces that pique your interest.
domino
So Long, Granite and Dark Wood Kitchen; Hello, Cozy Breakfast Nook and Hidden Pantry
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. New York designer Kate Gray is aware that dark wood kitchen cabinets are making a comeback, and she’s here for it. “I’ve worked on a lot of brownstones, and one that we’re doing in Park Slope, Brooklyn, has older wood paneling that we’re keeping,” shares the Hamilton Gray Studio founder. But there is a special breed of circa-1990 cupboards that she can’t get behind, especially when it’s in a 1924 grand Tudor-style house. After four years of dealing with their space as is, a couple living in South Orange, New Jersey, called on Gray to reimagine their dark and dated kitchen, while also carving out a few bonus zones.
The Easiest Way To Install Bifold Doors, According To An Expert
In an exclusive interview with House Digest, expert Greg Evans shares the easiest method for installing bifold doors between an indoor and outdoor space.
The Best Velvet Sofas For Under $1,000
Velvet sofas don't need to break the bank or be high maintenance. Add luxurious style to your home with one of these budget-friendly options, all under $1000.
BHG
How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
5 Best Ways To Make Your Home Safer For Your Cat, According To An Expert
We know you can't wait to bring your kitten or full grown rescue home for the first time, but there's a lot to take care of before the homecoming party!
townandstyle.com
Treasured Holiday Recipes
Food brings people together, especially during the holidays. Whether we’ve eaten them since childhood or adopted them as more recent traditions, many of the dishes we serve up this season have special meaning. T&S reached out to St. Louisans for their favorite recipes to share some holiday joy. Bon appétit!
Festive 'Santa Claus-Mopolitans' Will Make Holiday Guests Say 'Ho, Ho, Ho'
We wish these could be delivered.
Ikea Or Target: Which Has The Cheapest Vanities?
Target and Ikea often have comparably priced furniture pieces, but which store has the best options for vanities? Here's how the stores compare.
Eco-Friendly Wrapping Paper Options For A More Sustainable Holiday
One source of waste during the holidays is wrapping paper, but being more eco-friendly doesn't mean you can't wrap your gifts. Try these sustainable options.
balconygardenweb.com
How to Make a Tiny Bathroom Look Bigger | Small Bathroom Hacks
Beginning a day in the cluttered restroom is quite demotivating. Learn How to Make a Tiny Bathroom Look Bigger for a happy, refreshing start!. Here are some easy tips on How to Make a Tiny Bathroom Look Bigger that will help you to make the best use of the available space!
How To Clean Large Dishes When You Have A Small Sink
Having a small sink might make doing the dishes quite a hassle, but luckily with some planning and foresight, you'll be able to easily clean large dishes.
The Ideal Temperature For Washing Dark Clothing To Prevent Fading
There are many rules when it comes to laundry, and it can be hard to keep them straight. For example, how do you prevent dark clothing from fading?
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
The Best Flooring For Your Laundry Room, According To An Expert
In an exclusive interview with House Digest, Rotem Eylor, CEO of Republic Floor, shares the unexpected flooring material ideal for your laundry room.
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart shares timeless holiday recipes and crafts
Marth Stewart shares timeless holiday recipes and crafts to brighten up your table, including decorative pressed velvet leaves, delicious eggnog and rich Noël nut balls.Dec. 21, 2022.
House Digest
New York, NY
74K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0