Bay Saint Louis, MS

Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOPD investigating homicide in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road that left a woman dead on Monday, according to a press release. Police initially received a call around 1:36 p.m. about an attempted suicide. Police say they arrived at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana State Police investigating two fatal crashes in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police is investigating two separate vehicle crashes that left two people dead on Sunday. Troopers say the first crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on LA 46 near Gallo Drive in Chalmette. Investigators said 55-year-old Michael Charles Scott of Meraux was riding his bicycle east on the right shoulder of LA 46 near Gallo Drive, and a Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling east on LA 46 behind Scott.
CHALMETTE, LA
Councilmembers Giarrusso and Morrell call for national search for new NOPD chief

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilmembers JP Morrell and Joseph Giarrusso released a statement calling for a national search for the new NOPD Chief on Wednesday. This statement comes just a day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell named longtime NOPD veteran Michelle Woodfork as the interim Chief, who is replacing outgoing Chief Shaun Ferguson once he retires on December 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Car on Chef Menteur Hwy fatally strikes pedestrian, NOPD said

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision in the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Hwy on Tuesday evening. The collision occurred around 5:50 p.m., according to a press release from NOPD. NOPD said the driver involved remained at the crash scene. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Who is Michelle Woodfork, the new interim New Orleans police chief?

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department will welcome Captain Michelle Woodfork as their new interim superintendent on December 22. Woodfork joined the department in 1991 as a patrol officer in the city's Seventh District. In her 32-year career, she has worked in five of the city's police districts. She is the niece of former NOPD Superintendent, Warren Woodfork who also was the city’s first Black police chief serving from 1985 to 1991.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man burglarizes Warehouse District business, steals pizza delivery bags, beer, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man they say allegedly broke into a warehouse district business on Wednesday. According to a police report, the man was caught on security cameras allegedly shattering the rear glass door and entering the business in the 800 block of Howard Avenue. He reportedly removed several red pizza delivery bags and beer from a cooler and then fled the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fight at New Orleans East Walmart draws heavy police response

NEW ORLEANS — Shoppers at the Walmart in New Orleans East experienced a frightening moment Monday when a fight broke out and drew a heavy police presence to the store. There were reports on social media from shoppers saying they started running after hearing reports of shots being fired, however, the NOPD confirms that not to be true and they are investigating a fight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man shot multiple times in 7th Ward, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a 7th Ward shooting. Initial police reports say the shooting happened at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets. One male victim was found on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOFD: Woman killed in house fire

NEW ORLEANS — One woman is dead after a house fire near the Fairgrounds on Sunday night, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. New Orleans firefighters say they received the call about the fire at 7:13 p.m. in the 2900 block of Serantine Street, and they were on the scene at 7:19 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
St. Bernard Parish braces for impending freeze

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Bernard Parish are urging residents to prepare to protect themselves, their pets, and plants for below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive later this week. The cold weather event is expected to begin in southeast Louisiana on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Officials...
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
