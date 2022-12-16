NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department will welcome Captain Michelle Woodfork as their new interim superintendent on December 22. Woodfork joined the department in 1991 as a patrol officer in the city's Seventh District. In her 32-year career, she has worked in five of the city's police districts. She is the niece of former NOPD Superintendent, Warren Woodfork who also was the city’s first Black police chief serving from 1985 to 1991.

