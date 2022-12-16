Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
NOPD investigating homicide in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road that left a woman dead on Monday, according to a press release. Police initially received a call around 1:36 p.m. about an attempted suicide. Police say they arrived at...
Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
Louisiana State Police investigating two fatal crashes in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police is investigating two separate vehicle crashes that left two people dead on Sunday. Troopers say the first crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on LA 46 near Gallo Drive in Chalmette. Investigators said 55-year-old Michael Charles Scott of Meraux was riding his bicycle east on the right shoulder of LA 46 near Gallo Drive, and a Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling east on LA 46 behind Scott.
Councilmembers Giarrusso and Morrell call for national search for new NOPD chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilmembers JP Morrell and Joseph Giarrusso released a statement calling for a national search for the new NOPD Chief on Wednesday. This statement comes just a day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell named longtime NOPD veteran Michelle Woodfork as the interim Chief, who is replacing outgoing Chief Shaun Ferguson once he retires on December 22.
Car on Chef Menteur Hwy fatally strikes pedestrian, NOPD said
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision in the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Hwy on Tuesday evening. The collision occurred around 5:50 p.m., according to a press release from NOPD. NOPD said the driver involved remained at the crash scene. The...
Who is Michelle Woodfork, the new interim New Orleans police chief?
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department will welcome Captain Michelle Woodfork as their new interim superintendent on December 22. Woodfork joined the department in 1991 as a patrol officer in the city's Seventh District. In her 32-year career, she has worked in five of the city's police districts. She is the niece of former NOPD Superintendent, Warren Woodfork who also was the city’s first Black police chief serving from 1985 to 1991.
Man burglarizes Warehouse District business, steals pizza delivery bags, beer, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man they say allegedly broke into a warehouse district business on Wednesday. According to a police report, the man was caught on security cameras allegedly shattering the rear glass door and entering the business in the 800 block of Howard Avenue. He reportedly removed several red pizza delivery bags and beer from a cooler and then fled the scene.
Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
Fight at New Orleans East Walmart draws heavy police response
NEW ORLEANS — Shoppers at the Walmart in New Orleans East experienced a frightening moment Monday when a fight broke out and drew a heavy police presence to the store. There were reports on social media from shoppers saying they started running after hearing reports of shots being fired, however, the NOPD confirms that not to be true and they are investigating a fight.
Judge reduces drunk driver’s 91-year prison sentence for killing 2 cyclists in a group riding on Esplanade Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans judge has handed down a reduced sentence for a drunk driver who killed two cyclists and injured seven other cyclists on Esplanade Avenue back in 2019. A 4th Circuit Court of Appeals judge threw out the lengthy sentence last year, and on Thursday,...
Woman kills two Bay St. Louis police officers before killing herself
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed early Wednesday by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. The woman also died. Amy Anderson, 43, was sitting in a parked SUV...
Man shot multiple times in 7th Ward, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a 7th Ward shooting. Initial police reports say the shooting happened at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets. One male victim was found on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital...
Marrero couple loses home of 57 years in tornado, now staying in Jefferson Parish temporary trailer
NEW ORLEANS — Families in Jefferson Parish who can't stay in their homes after Wednesday's tornadoes started moving into temporary travel trailers in Bayou Segnette State Park Sunday. Robert Sanchez and his wife, June Olano Sanchez, lost their Marrero home of 57 years in the tornado. "It happened just...
Update: NOPD working multi-vehicle crash on Highrise Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — Update: All lanes on I-10W at the Highrise Bridge are now open. New Orleans police are on the scene of a crash on I-10 westbound involving multiple vehicles. Few details are available at this time as to the extent of the crash or how many injuries are involved.
'This one hits really close to home' Slain officer was Slidell resident
SLIDELL, La. — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed early Wednesday by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. The woman also died. Amy Anderson, 43, was sitting in a parked SUV with a...
"She was screaming" - 73-year-old woman dies in house fire in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — One woman is dead after her Gentilly home went up in flames Sunday night. Firefighters arrived at the 2900 block of Serantine Street just after 7 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was trapped inside and died. Verlie Rodriguez DeCay lives directly behind the home that caught fire...
NOFD: Woman killed in house fire
NEW ORLEANS — One woman is dead after a house fire near the Fairgrounds on Sunday night, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. New Orleans firefighters say they received the call about the fire at 7:13 p.m. in the 2900 block of Serantine Street, and they were on the scene at 7:19 p.m.
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
St. Bernard Parish braces for impending freeze
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Bernard Parish are urging residents to prepare to protect themselves, their pets, and plants for below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive later this week. The cold weather event is expected to begin in southeast Louisiana on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Officials...
