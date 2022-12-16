Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
Bay News 9
Italian American Museum of LA celebrates 'Pinocchio' legacy
LOS ANGELES — Since it was first published in 1883, Carlo Collodi’s “Pinocchio” has been translated into 260 languages throughout the world, putting it in the top five most-translated books in history. “A Real Boy: The Many Lives of Pinocchio” is on show until Oct. 15,...
Bay News 9
Santa Clarita woman spreads Christmas cheer through decorating
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Jeanna Crawford has been decorating since she was 8 years old. She is known as “Jeanna loves Christmas” and shares her love for the holiday and knowledge of decorating through her social media platforms and YouTube.
