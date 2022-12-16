Social Security update: Second of rare direct double monthly checks worth $1,755 to arrive in 14 days



S upplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive the second of two payments this month in two weeks from Friday, giving them $1,755 in total SSI benefits in a month.

Eligible recipients will receive a payment of $914 on Dec. 30 after already receiving $841 on Dec. 1. This second payment will be slightly higher than the first due to a cost-of-living adjustment made by the Social Security Administration in order to keep up with inflation, according to the SSA.

This payment will mark the start of the SSA's 2023 payment schedule because payments are always given either on the first business day of a month or on the last if the first of the next month takes place on a weekend or a holiday. January payments are always made in the previous month due to Jan. 1, New Year's day, being a holiday.

Essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving SSI and provides necessary care, will also get a second payment this month on Dec. 30, this one being $458, up from their Dec. 1 payment of $421. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 this month.

The double payments that the SSA occasionally gives offset the months in which it sends no payment, ensuring that recipients receive 12 payments a year, according to the schedule. The months in which recipients received no payments this year aside from December include January, May, and October because the first of these months occurred on a weekend.

In 2023, recipients can expect to receive double payments in March, June, September, and December because April, July, and October will occur over the weekend and Jan. 1 is a holiday, according to the SSA's schedule.

The cost-of-living adjustment made by the SSA for 2023 is 8.7%, and the $914 payment is 8.7% higher than the previous $841 payment. This adjustment marks the highest adjustment the SSA has made since 1981, when the COLA was 11.2%.