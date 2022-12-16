Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
MLive.com
USF RB Jaren Mangham transferring to Michigan State
Michigan State’s latest transfer addition is a familiar one for the program. South Florida running back Jaren Mangham announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday. Mangham played for Michigan State coach Mel Tucker at Colorado and is the older brother of Jaden Mangham, a true freshman safety with the Spartans.
MLive.com
Liberty DT Dre Butler transferring to Michigan State
Michigan State just added more depth at defensive tackle through the portal. Dre Butler, a defensive tackle transfer from Liberty, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday morning. The addition of Butler came just a day after the Spartans picked up a commitment from Jarrett Jackson, a...
MLive.com
Top JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock signs with Michigan State
Michigan State just landed a coveted junior college prospect. Keyshawn Blackstock, a four-star recruit from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday morning and officially signed with the program just minutes later. He took an official visit to Michigan State earlier this month.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker says trio of veteran players plan on returning, others still undecided
EAST LANSING – While breaking down Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, coach Mel Tucker mentioned key returners at specific positions. Among those he named were left guard J.D. Duplain, center Nick Samac and defensive end Khris Bogle. All three have eligibility remaining but have not publicly announced if they’ll return. Tucker said all three plan on being back for the 2023 season “As far as I know.”
MLive.com
Florida State DT transfer Jarrett Jackson commits to Michigan State
Michigan State just landed another addition from the portal. Jarrett Jackson, a Florida State defensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday night. The graduate transfer entered the portal earlier this month. Jackson is the second transfer to commit to Michigan State on Tuesday, following Massachusetts...
MLive.com
Mark Rosen fired after 24 years as Michigan’s volleyball coach
Mark Rosen was fired after 24 years as Michigan’s volleyball coach, the school announced on Tuesday. Rosen, who came to Michigan in 1999, guided the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament 19 times, most recently in 2021, a first-round exit. Michigan reached the national semifinal for the first time in program history in 2012. Rosen’s overall record at Michigan was 468-299.
MLive.com
Dexter 4-star RB Cole Cabana never wavered on Michigan football commitment
DEXTER – Once Cole Cabana made up his mind to commit to play for the University of Michigan, his mind was made up. Though countless Power Five schools still sent offers his way after his commitment to the Wolverines back in February, the Dexter 4-star running back remained sold on donning the winged helmet in college.
MLive.com
UMass LB transfer Aaron Alexander commits to Michigan State
Aaron Alexander will continue his college career close to home. The Massachusetts true freshman linebacker announced his transfer commitment to Michigan State via Twitter on Tuesday. He entered the portal last week. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Alexander is a former three-star prospect and one-time Michigan commit from Belleville High...
MLive.com
Michigan’s Leigha Brown torches UNC: ‘The bigger the stage, the better she is’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Leigha Brown noticed North Carolina’s defense sagging off her near the 3-point line right from the start of Tuesday’s game. She laughed recalling her thought at the time: Let’s see what happens here. Brown entered the game just 3-of-19 from deep on the season....
MLive.com
It’s time Michigan women’s basketball is viewed as a national force
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The swag led to, well, swag. The players participating in the Jumpman Invitational had a bundle of Jordan Brand gear placed on their hotel beds in anticipation of their arrival in Charlotte, including sneakers and never-before-seen shirts. “Our kids had a different type of swag in (pregame)...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Oakland (12/21/22): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
It’s that time of year: Michigan State-Oakland day. The Spartans will play their annual in-state rivalry game against the Golden Grizzlies as they look to move to 21-0 in series history. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial) GAME INFORMATION. Who: Michigan State (7-4)...
MLive.com
Meet Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class
Although Michigan State posted a 5-7 record this season and failed to reach a bowl game, coach Mel Tucker and his staff put together another strong recruiting class. A year after signing 23 players to a class that ranked 23rd in the nation in the 247Sports Composite, the Spartans landed 15 recruits on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class on Wednesday. That total includes 14 high school prospects and junior college offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock.
MLive.com
The 1986 Fiesta Bowl was a party for Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan
In December of 1985, a heat wave hit a segment of the Michigan campus. The Wolverines rarely used their new indoor practice facility. It was mostly a recruiting tool; head coach Bo Schembechler preferred to practice outdoors, where Big Ten football games would be played. The coach liked referencing Patton and would tell his players, “If you’re going to fight in the North Atlantic, you’ve got to train in the North Atlantic.”
MLive.com
How football changed the life of Toledo’s newest signee Laith Shamma from Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Zein and Fayek Shamma weren’t sure their son Laith would cut it. The parents of the Ann Arbor Huron star defensive end didn’t want him to play football to begin with out of concern for his safety.
MLive.com
Michigan football signing ‘dream come true’ for Huron All-American kicker Adam Samaha
ANN ARBOR – No matter the time of day or the weather conditions, Adam Samaha was always kicking. The Ann Arbor Huron All-American kicker practiced kicking every moment he could during his prep career, and it allowed him the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream on Wednesday.
MLive.com
Milan’s Tristen Hines sparks EMU football’s bowl comeback with timely special teams play
Tristen Hines has always been accustomed to making big plays. And the former Milan football star made the biggest play of his collegiate career in the biggest game for Eastern Michigan on Tuesday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. With EMU down 13-0 to San Jose State midway through the...
MLive.com
Early signing period 2022: See where top high school football recruits in Michigan are headed
The annual early signing period for football recruits heading to NCAA Division I schools begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and lasts through the end of the day Friday. Easily the most popular signing period since it was introduced in 2017, any remaining football players who don’t sign to Division I schools this week can still sign during the national signing period slated to begin on Feb. 1.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball highlights: Lincoln’s Brianna Clark dazzles with 39 points in lopsided win
Brianna Clark had a game for the ages to lead Ypsilanti Lincoln’s girls basketball team to a 70-41 win over Adrian on Tuesday. The senior scored 39 points for the Railsplitters, while Saniyah Gissendaner added 16 points to help the Railsplitters snap a two-game skid.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Springport girls win Leslie tournament
The Springport girls basketball team took first place in the Leslie Holiday Tournament with 50-32 win over the host Blackhawks. In the process, Springport extended its winning streak to five games.
MLive.com
Quick start, strong defense lift Northwest over Columbia Central
BROOKLYN -- Through the first quarter and into the second of Tuesday’s nonconference game at Columbia Central, the Northwest girls basketball team was clicking on offense. That helped the Mounties build a 19-point lead, and strong defense helped that lead hold up even when the offense found itself slowed later in the game as Northwest held out for a 50-35 win.
Comments / 0