Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A long duration of very cold weather is expected from Thursday night through Saturday night for our forecast area. Low temperatures will likely range from the single digits north to teens south, and highs will be near or below freezing for much of the area Friday and Saturday. In addition, strong and gusty north winds will likely result in wind chill readings below zero in the significant threat area, especially from late Thursday night through Friday. Hypothermia will be likely with prolonged exposure, and exposed pipes could be damaged. Water main breaks will be possible, especially in the significant threat area. With this being a busy week of travel and holiday preparations, please monitor the latest forecast updates and prepare for this anticipated cold weather episode. Be sure family and neighbors have a warm place to stay.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO