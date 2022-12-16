ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Elon Musk can ban all the journalists he wants from Twitter. But he's a free-speech fraud

By Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwYbm_0jlBeC3M00

So here I am over on Mastodon and Post, feeling like a guest who arrived two hours early for a party, waiting for my friends to arrive.

Oh, I’m still on Twitter, which at the moment feels like being in a big house that’s on fire, but the flames haven't quite reached me yet. And the whole watching-the-car-race-for-the-wrecks aspect is intriguing.

And boy, Thursday night was a multicar pileup. Elon Musk summarily banned several journalists, including from the New York Times, Washington Post and more. This set off a truly bizarre night of stupid polls, Twitter Spaces drama and a serious reckoning over whether this is a platform worth sticking around on.

Musk banning journalists isn't a First Amendment issue. It's just hypocrisy

To be clear: Musk’s move is not a First Amendment issue, any more than it was when the previous regime suspended Donald Trump (among others). He has every right to ban whomever he wants. He has every right to bring Trump, along with whatever white supremacists and bigots and purveyors of hate speech and misinformation he wants to pal around with, back to Twitter.

Musk bought the toy and he can break it. But please stop calling him some kind of heroic champion of free speech.

Please. On that front, Musk is a fraud.

He talks a good game. Hypocrites often do. But while he's seemingly fine with anyone saying anything about anybody, that standard doesn't appear to apply to him.

Thursday night really was wild. Word spread quickly about the bans; users started tweeting their Mastodon and Post handles. (Musk also suspended the Twitter account for Mastodon. So much for competition.)

Musk claimed the suspensions were because of violations of Twitter’s rules — which he created just the other day — banning private jet trackers. Including the one used to track his private jet, of course. He said the suspended accounts, some of which had reported on the ban, had revealed his “exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates.”

Oh come on.

Later Musk joined a Twitter Spaces — an audio discussion on the platform — hosted by Kate Notopoulos, a journalist for Buzzfeed. It included Drew Harwell of the Washington Post, one of the banned reporters.(Evidently he wasn’t banned from Twitter Spaces.) Harwell told Musk he never posted his address. Musk said he did. That went on for a bit, and soon Musk was gone.

A little while later the entire conversation was shut down. Friday, all of Twitter Spaces was disabled.

“We’re fixing a legacy bug,” Musk tweeted. “Should be working tomorrow.”

You don't say.

Musk also posted a poll Thursday night asking when he should restore the suspended accounts, ranging from “now” to “tomorrow” to seven days or longer.

“Now” was winning when Musk tweeted, “Sorry, too many options. Will redo poll.”

He then tweeted a poll with only “now” and “7 days” as options. On Friday, “now” was winning handily, with 58% of the vote.

Think about this for a moment. Musk turned the suspension of legitimate journalists into a game, like someone asking which team users thought would win the Fiesta Bowl or something. And then he changed the rules. It’s ludicrous.

Welcome back:Brittney Griner's release is great news. So why can't (some) media let it be?

Musk's tweet about Fauci wasn't just offensive and stupid. It was irresponsible

If he wanted attention — duh — Musk got it. Last week he tweeted, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” managing in one tweet to offend just about everyone with his lunatic call to go after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the retiring chief medical adviser to the president. Everyone except, of course, the far-right carrions angered at Fauci’s COVID-19 recommendations. It was irresponsible and stupid. But it was free speech.

Funny how that works.

What becomes of Twitter is now, more than ever, an open question. It’s easier to navigate than the complicated Mastodon. It’s also more familiar.

Or was, at least. What’s going on there now is strange and ugly.

I’ll stay, for the time being. But it’s getting harder to justify. In addition to all of the stupid things Musk has done to the platform, it’s just not that much fun anymore. It’s become a parody of itself; Twitter is now just about Twitter.

Who needs the hassle?

Maricopa incoming:Garrett Archer, ABC 15's data guru, talks about Kari Lake and more

Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com. Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk.

Subscribe to azcentral.com today. What are you waiting for?

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy