AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to their dress code, thanks to the diligence of a small group of young ladies demanding change. In early May, the four girls met to discuss the dress code and ways to modify it. It came to their attention after multiple classmates complained they were being pulled out of class to change clothes if they were found to be violating the dress code. That means parents would then have to bring a change of clothes to school, or the student would have to be suspended for the rest of the day.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO