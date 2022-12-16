ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

opelika-al.gov

THE FULLER CENTER FOR HOUSING TO BUILD THREE HOMES IN OPELIKA

The Fuller Center for Housing is a nonprofit organization seeking to eliminate poverty by promoting partnerships with individuals and community groups to build and restore homes for those in need. They will be building three homes for three different families in Opelika beginning in October 2023. The application process will...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus mayor on Continental Carbon closing: ‘You cannot overlook the impact on the residents and the people who surround this particular plant’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — WRBL reported Friday that a Phenix City plant will shut down at the end of the month after losing its state environmental operating state permit. New details and reactions to Continental Carbon’s impending closure are emerging. Continental Carbon has had air-quality emissions issues going back to 2007. After 15 years of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Terrell Spellers. Officials...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police rule Liberty Ave. death investigation as homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family members grieve as they are told their brother was shot and found dead in an open field near railroad tracks off Cusseta Road and Liberty Avenue. According to Muscogee County’s Coroner, they identified the body as 44-year-old Marcus Spellers. People who live on the street say he often walked in the neighborhood and worked on yards in exchange for money.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Liberty Ave. identified

UPDATE 12/21/2022 3:11 p.m.: The man found dead near the Brown Avenue Overpass earlier today has been identified. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Marcus Terrell Spellers, 44, died of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
getnews.info

East Alabama Dental Group is a Full-Service Dental Office

East Alabama Dental Group is a top-rated, full-service dental office serving Opelika and its surrounding areas. The office specializes in a range of dental services and is committed to helping patients to achieve optimal dental health and confidence in their smile. Opelika, AL – December 19, 2022 – East Alabama...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Two local nonprofits hosts a food drive for south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded partnered together for the “South Columbus Pop Up” Saturday afternoon, giving away fresh produce in time for the holidays. “It’s food that they need, it’s nourishment for the mind, body, and soul,” says Laketha Ashe, president of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 12/21/22: Help Our Coat Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All of us are as busy as can be from now straight through to the New Year!. But it’s important to pause – just for a few seconds – and remember the real message and reason behind the season: Giving. The WTVM Annual...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

SafeHouse Ministries shelter to open amid freezing temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jack Frost is nipping at our noses, and with the Artic Blast coming through the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend, SafeHouse wants to make sure everyone has a warm place. The warming center will open Thursday, December 22, at 7 a.m. and will remain open until Monday,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

Police shoot, kill man armed with kitchen knife in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An Opelika police officer shot and killed a man they said ignored commands to drop a large kitchen knife as he approached his girlfriend and officers, the police department said Monday. The Opelika Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday night, as officers responded to a domestic dispute. The department on […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Girl Scouts speak on how they help change Auburn schools’ dress code

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to their dress code, thanks to the diligence of a small group of young ladies demanding change. In early May, the four girls met to discuss the dress code and ways to modify it. It came to their attention after multiple classmates complained they were being pulled out of class to change clothes if they were found to be violating the dress code. That means parents would then have to bring a change of clothes to school, or the student would have to be suspended for the rest of the day.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

LaGrange Fire Dept. to host blood drive with American Red Cross

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross this Wednesday. On Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LaGrange Fire Department’s training room at 115 Hill Street. They will be accepting walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged....
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Santa stops at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A special regular customer made a special stop this weekend at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus. He brought gifts for all the kids who came by to say hello. Meet Jerry Hall - better known as Santa. For the last 3 years, Santa has partnered...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly

An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika. According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.
OPELIKA, AL

