All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
opelika-al.gov
THE FULLER CENTER FOR HOUSING TO BUILD THREE HOMES IN OPELIKA
The Fuller Center for Housing is a nonprofit organization seeking to eliminate poverty by promoting partnerships with individuals and community groups to build and restore homes for those in need. They will be building three homes for three different families in Opelika beginning in October 2023. The application process will...
Columbus mayor on Continental Carbon closing: ‘You cannot overlook the impact on the residents and the people who surround this particular plant’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — WRBL reported Friday that a Phenix City plant will shut down at the end of the month after losing its state environmental operating state permit. New details and reactions to Continental Carbon’s impending closure are emerging. Continental Carbon has had air-quality emissions issues going back to 2007. After 15 years of […]
WTVM
Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Terrell Spellers. Officials...
WTVM
Columbus police rule Liberty Ave. death investigation as homicide
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family members grieve as they are told their brother was shot and found dead in an open field near railroad tracks off Cusseta Road and Liberty Avenue. According to Muscogee County’s Coroner, they identified the body as 44-year-old Marcus Spellers. People who live on the street say he often walked in the neighborhood and worked on yards in exchange for money.
UPDATE: Man found dead near Liberty Ave. identified
UPDATE 12/21/2022 3:11 p.m.: The man found dead near the Brown Avenue Overpass earlier today has been identified. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Marcus Terrell Spellers, 44, died of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The […]
getnews.info
East Alabama Dental Group is a Full-Service Dental Office
East Alabama Dental Group is a top-rated, full-service dental office serving Opelika and its surrounding areas. The office specializes in a range of dental services and is committed to helping patients to achieve optimal dental health and confidence in their smile. Opelika, AL – December 19, 2022 – East Alabama...
WTVM
From prison to PhD: Phenix City woman shares inspirational testimony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “When I look at that girl then she was broken, when I look at myself today, I’m certainly unbroken.”. Broken from a life that Carrie Player-Sexton didn’t set out for. “I am a survivor of childhood physical and sexual abuse; I chose addiction...
WTVM
PHOTO: 19-year-old arrested in deadly Victory Dr. hit-and-run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Columbus. On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle. Police say upon arrival, they identified...
WTVM
Two local nonprofits hosts a food drive for south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded partnered together for the “South Columbus Pop Up” Saturday afternoon, giving away fresh produce in time for the holidays. “It’s food that they need, it’s nourishment for the mind, body, and soul,” says Laketha Ashe, president of...
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 12/21/22: Help Our Coat Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All of us are as busy as can be from now straight through to the New Year!. But it’s important to pause – just for a few seconds – and remember the real message and reason behind the season: Giving. The WTVM Annual...
WTVM
SafeHouse Ministries shelter to open amid freezing temperatures
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jack Frost is nipping at our noses, and with the Artic Blast coming through the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend, SafeHouse wants to make sure everyone has a warm place. The warming center will open Thursday, December 22, at 7 a.m. and will remain open until Monday,...
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
Police shoot, kill man armed with kitchen knife in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An Opelika police officer shot and killed a man they said ignored commands to drop a large kitchen knife as he approached his girlfriend and officers, the police department said Monday. The Opelika Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday night, as officers responded to a domestic dispute. The department on […]
WTVM
Girl Scouts speak on how they help change Auburn schools’ dress code
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to their dress code, thanks to the diligence of a small group of young ladies demanding change. In early May, the four girls met to discuss the dress code and ways to modify it. It came to their attention after multiple classmates complained they were being pulled out of class to change clothes if they were found to be violating the dress code. That means parents would then have to bring a change of clothes to school, or the student would have to be suspended for the rest of the day.
81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
WTVM
LaGrange Fire Dept. to host blood drive with American Red Cross
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross this Wednesday. On Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LaGrange Fire Department’s training room at 115 Hill Street. They will be accepting walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged....
Phenix City First brings Christmas cheer to Parkwood Health Care with caroling
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday afternoon, residents of Parkwood Health Care moved onto the front porch of the facility to enjoy a concert by Christmas carolers. They were each offered a blanket to keep them warm. Soon, a bus full of nine carolers from Phenix City First, a local church, pulled into the […]
alreporter.com
Rep. Wood on WestRock lockout: “I am very much on the side of management”
A common question people are asked during labor disputes is “which side are you on?” State Representative Debbie Wood, R-Valley, did not even have to be asked this question amid a labor dispute involving nearly 500 workers at a WestRock paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama. She made her...
WTVM
Santa stops at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A special regular customer made a special stop this weekend at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus. He brought gifts for all the kids who came by to say hello. Meet Jerry Hall - better known as Santa. For the last 3 years, Santa has partnered...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly
An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika. According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.
