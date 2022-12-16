ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Another arrest in the OCSO 2022 drug round-up operation

By Matthew Causey
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3choca_0jlBe9UQ00

Another arrest announced in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s second drug round-up operation of the year.

Only a few days after the 17th arrest of the operation, the now 18th arrest was announced by the Sheriff’s Office Friday.

53-year-old James Gus Orr Jr, was arrested Thursday on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.

Investigations and controlled undercover narcotics purchases led to a total of 20 warrants in the operation, with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asking to public for help in locating one more individual, 42-year old Lori Denise Williams of Walhalla, wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Conviction upheld for Greenville Co. murderer who challenged photo lineup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals said a man convicted of murder in Greenville County will remain in prison. Anthony Mays shot and killed 21-year-old Azaveon Cook in the parking lot of a gas station on Pleasantburg Road in 2017. Two years later he was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and 30 years for attempted murder.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Murder suspect denied bond

A Spartanburg County man will stay behind bars. He is accused of shooting and killing a woman at an Upstate hotel last night. A Spartanburg County man will stay behind bars. He is accused of shooting and killing a woman at an Upstate hotel last night. Tuesday’s high school basketball...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver crashes after trying to flee deputies in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Tuesday night after a chase ended in a crash. Deputies said the driver tried to drive away from deputies just before 11:00 p.m. but ended up crashing on Anderson Highway just before Highway 29.
WYFF4.com

Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man found dead at Augusta Road address in Greenville, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot and killed Monday morning at a business on Augusta Road, in Greenville County, officials said. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said a death investigation was being conducted at 6400 Augusta Road, near White Horse Road Extension, after a person was reportedly shot.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

1 arrested, 1 wanted after 2 people found dead in gas station parking lot

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One person has been arrested and another is wanted in Buncombe County after authorities say two people were found dead early Monday morning. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, just before 7 a.m., two people were found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 400 Mills Gap Road in Fletcher. Both people had gunshot wounds.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

New details released about home invasion near downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video was published Sunday night.) Police released new details Monday about a home invasion near downtown Greenville that led to a police chase and crash. Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, with the Greenville Police Department, said that the suspect was still hospitalized and has not been formally...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after deputies found two victims died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Buncombe County authorities say Godiet Corral was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Cody Wayne Dockins is wanted for first-degree murder. The men are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people found in a gas station parking lot.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy