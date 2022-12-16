Another arrest in the OCSO 2022 drug round-up operation

Another arrest announced in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s second drug round-up operation of the year.

Only a few days after the 17th arrest of the operation, the now 18th arrest was announced by the Sheriff’s Office Friday.

53-year-old James Gus Orr Jr, was arrested Thursday on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.

Investigations and controlled undercover narcotics purchases led to a total of 20 warrants in the operation, with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asking to public for help in locating one more individual, 42-year old Lori Denise Williams of Walhalla, wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.