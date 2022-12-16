BetQL Basketball Picks for this Weekend

Pelicans vs Suns

One of the marquee NBA games on Saturday features the Phoenix Suns hosting the New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns have been fading fast lately, although they still have a remarkable 12-3 record at home. They’ve also slipped to 9-6 ATS at home, although they did win and cover an eight-point spread against the Pelicans in late October. Of course, they lost back-to-back games with the Pelicans earlier this month, in part because Devin Booker is battling a hamstring injury. As for the Pelicans, they have skyrocketed to the top of the Western Conference standings. Those two wins over the Suns were the last of seven straight victories for New Orleans. Even though Brandon Ingram is yet to play in December, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum are picking up the slack. Before a set of back-to-back games in Utah, the Pelicans had won three out of their last four road games. Against the ailing Suns, New Orleans should be considered a serious threat to get another road win on Saturday. To check out the latest spreads and get NBA picks for every game , check out BetQL, which offers updated odds and picks from our proven computer model.

UCLA vs Kentucky

A huge Saturday in college basketball includes a showdown between the no. 16 UCLA Bruins and the no. 13 Kentucky Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. It’s been five years since these iconic programs last met, so this matchup is long overdue. While John Calipari’s Wildcats have their usual band of freshmen, it’s senior Oscar Tshiebwe who’s getting most of the attention by averaging 16.1 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. Likewise, senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler is the one making the offense run with 6.5 assists per game. On the other side, upperclassmen Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell are leading the Bruins with junior Jaylen Clark looking like one of the most improved players in the country. Both teams have responded from a couple of losses earlier this season. However, the Bruins have recent wins over Stanford, Oregon, and a 27-point road win over Maryland. They surely have more quality wins than the Wildcats right now, giving UCLA a slight edge over Kentucky heading into Saturday’s game. You can get the latest betting lines and college basketball expert picks at BetQL.

