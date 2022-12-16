Convicted rapist on the run in Florida, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A convicted rapist is on the run in Florida after skipping his trial, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday that Diga Charles, 37, was convicted two weeks ago for raping a teenager for years.

However, on the last day of his trial, he skipped court and has been on the run since.

“We are asking for your help to track Charles down and get him back behind bars where he belongs,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you see him, call 911 right away.”

The convict is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can also call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-4357.

