Nick Cannon: I feel guilty for not spending enough time with all 11 kids

By Francesca Bacardi
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZoAp_0jlBe0Xt00

Nick Cannon admitted he feels “guilt” over not being able to spend enough time with his enormous brood of kids.

The “Masked Singer” host currently has 11 children with a 12th on the way and is struggling to keep up with the Cannons and balance his career.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+’s “ The Checkup with Dr. David Agus .”

“One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin,” he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qyFD_0jlBe0Xt00
Instagram / @nickcannon

Cannon, 42, shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares three kids with ex Brittany Bell: Golden, Princess and Rise.

He also shares 18-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon has a 5-month-old son Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi and a 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

The “Wild ‘N Out” host and Alyssa Scott’s son, Zen, died from brain cancer at just 5 months old. He recently explained that he and Scott opted out of treating his baby with chemotherapy because they wanted to prioritize Zen’s “quality of life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oe9hB_0jlBe0Xt00
Cannon’s son Zen lost a battle to brain cancer this year.
Twitter/ Nick Cannon

“Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo,” Cannon recalled.

Cannon and Scott are now expecting their second child together.

Page Six

