Twitter's real problem is that the constant string of Elon Musk scandals is making it boring

The only thing anyone talks about on Twitter these days is Elon Musk.

It's getting dull.

Constant scandal is fun for journalists and influencers, but it's off-putting for ordinary users.

Twitter has got a problem, more insidious than the controversies that keep generating headlines: It's getting dull.

Since Elon Musk acquired the company in October, there's been a new scandal every week. The brutal dismissal of vast swathes of the company's workforce. Musk's struggles to clamp down on fake accounts . An advertiser exodus over "brand safety." Disputed claims about the site's policing of child abuse imagery . Most recently, the banning of several high-profile critical journalists .

They're all important issues, deserving of public scrutiny. But the relentless drumbeat of Twitter-focused news, to the exclusion of all else, is getting tiresome for ordinary users.

Twitter has historically had a madcap zeitgeist, elevating current affairs and absurd micro-scandals in equal affair — a blend of the serious and the comedic that captivated hundreds of millions of users.

There's a classic maxim about the social network's frenetic focus and its goldfish-length attention span: "Each day on Twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it." But as many have already pointed out , Twitter only has one main character now, and that's Elon Musk.

The 51-year-old Tesla CEO is firmly centered at the heart of the platform's discourse, day after day. At the onset, it was titillating: The billionaire at war with the company he spent billions on! But it's fast becoming stale. No-one wants to go to a movie theater that only shows films about its owner.

The acquisition has been a boon for some users. Twitter users who built their brand on the so-called #Resistance against President Donald Trump's administration have pivoted with glee to railing against Musk. Meanwhile, once-banned far-right accounts like the influencer "Baked Alaska" have come back under Musk's general amnesty and picked back up where they left off. But a 24/7 online deathmatch of righteous culture-warriors performatively slugging each other for internet points isn't fun for anyone else.

Despite dark warnings about Twitter's tottering tech stack following its huge layoffs, Twitter seems unlikely to implode before the end of the year. But it faces longer-term challenges. Musk needs to cough up billions of dollars in debt payments in the coming years, even as the company's advertising revenue falls precipitously . Twitter Blue, its incipient subscription service, has yet to move the needle .

A successful Musk-run Twitter will inevitably need to grow its overall Twitter userbase substantially. Right now, however, it risks losing what made the social network so appealing in the first place.

Last week, it was fury over Musk's innuendos that Twitter's ex-trust and safety head Yoel Roth condoned child sexualisation. This week, it's a debate about "doxing" and freedom of the press after Twitter suspended a cohort of high-profile journalists who regularly cover him. Next week, who knows?

The songs may change, but it's the same merry-go-round, and the ride is getting old.

