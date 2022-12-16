ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Over 1,000 Starbucks baristas on strike at 100 stores, including in Seattle

By Sydney Charles
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – Over 1,000 Starbucks baristas are walking off the job today, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort.

The protests are part of the effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. The strike will last three days, and is the longest campaign in the unionization effort.

Over 100 stores are participating in this effort, including the following stores in Washington:

  • Capitol Blvd & Trosper St, Tumwat
  • 5th Ave & Pike St, Seattle
  • Madison Park, Seattle
  • 37th & Broadway, Seattle
  • S. Sammish Way & 36th St, Bellingham
  • Iowa & King, Bellingham
  • Cordata Center, Bellingham

This is the second major strike by Starbucks’ U.S. workers. On Nov. 17, workers at 110 Starbucks stores held a one-day walkout that coincided with the company’s annual “Red Cup Day,” which gives reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink.

To find the full list of stores participating in the strike, click here .

Spokane, WA
