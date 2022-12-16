ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Magic And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2000da_0jlBdWQR00

The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out Danilo Gallinari, while Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III are both listed as questionable.

Al Horford has been upgraded to available.

Williams III has not played in a game this season, but Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Thursday that he will play on Friday.

Charania on Thursday: "Boston Celtics All-Defensive center Robert Williams will make his season debut Friday vs. the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium ."

As for the Magic, they will be without R.J. Hampton, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAK3e_0jlBdWQR00
NBA's official injury report

The Celtics come into the night as the best team in the NBA with a 22-7 record in 29 games.

They are also an impressive 11-2 in the 13 games they have played at home in Massachusetts.

Williams III is one of their most important players, and last season he averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest in 61 regular season games.

As for the Magic, they enter the night as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-20 record in 29 games.

However, they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, so they have played good basketball over the last week.

On the road, they have struggled, going 1-11 in 12 games.

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy