Magic And Celtics Injury Reports

The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out Danilo Gallinari, while Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III are both listed as questionable.

Al Horford has been upgraded to available.

Williams III has not played in a game this season, but Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Thursday that he will play on Friday.

Charania on Thursday: "Boston Celtics All-Defensive center Robert Williams will make his season debut Friday vs. the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium ."

As for the Magic, they will be without R.J. Hampton, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs.

The Celtics come into the night as the best team in the NBA with a 22-7 record in 29 games.

They are also an impressive 11-2 in the 13 games they have played at home in Massachusetts.

Williams III is one of their most important players, and last season he averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest in 61 regular season games.

As for the Magic, they enter the night as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-20 record in 29 games.

However, they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, so they have played good basketball over the last week.

On the road, they have struggled, going 1-11 in 12 games.