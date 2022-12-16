Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
fox7austin.com
City of Austin to open warming centers Friday and Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to open several Warming Centers on Friday and Saturday to ensure cold weather resources are available for the city's most vulnerable populations. A Warming Center is a safe place where anyone in the community can come inside to get temporary relief from...
fox7austin.com
Man possibly shot, killed before crashing truck into Lady Bird Lake, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police believe a man was shot and killed before crashing a truck into Lady Bird Lake Monday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to a call about a truck that went off the road into Lady Bird Lake. Police say the caller also heard gunfire in the area.
fox7austin.com
Austin police searching for suspect involved in family violence investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a family violence investigation. Police said they are asking for the community's help looking for the suspect. APD will release more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. FOX 7 Austin will provide the news...
Driver left after deadly crash in southeast Austin, victim unidentified
The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday involving a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred Dec. 16.
fox7austin.com
South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says
AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
fox7austin.com
Firefighters rescue 'adventurous' dog from Austin garbage truck
AUSTIN, Texas - An "adventurous" dog named Reba went for the ride of her life on board an Austin Recycles garbage truck. According to a Facebook post by the Austin Fire Department, the truck's driver, Kenneth Perkins, was emptying a trash cart when he saw a tail go past his camera.
ktalnews.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Man found guilty in 2020 Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of murder in link to a 2020 shooting in southeast Austin has been declared guilty. A Travis County jury convicted Michael Ruscoe, 39, on Friday, Dec. 16. Jury selection for the trial began on Dec. 12 and testimony began a day later. Ruscoe...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Search continues for missing Texas A&M student
The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. His last known location was on Texas 21 westbound near Roadhouse Bastrop at 1:06 p.m. on Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and...
fox7austin.com
Austin police investigating suspicious death of man who drove into Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in South Austin near Riverside and South Lamar. Investigators say just after 3:30 a.m., they responded to a call about a truck that went off the road into Lady Bird Lake. Police say the caller also heard gunfire in the...
Chris Beard arrest new details: Medic evaluated Longhorns coach before he was taken to jail
ATCEMS went to the scene to make sure the fiancée was OK, but she didn't go to the hospital. A medic evaluated Beard at the home before he left.
CBS Austin
Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road
A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
Residents in rural Austin neighborhood fighting plans for large concert venue
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to the Austin area. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are working together to fight the plans. Just north of Dripping Springs sits a small Austin neighborhood nestled in Hays County...
fox7austin.com
APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
fox7austin.com
2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor
AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
5 businesses that have recently opened in Pflugerville and Hutto
Owner Dat Nguyen opened Now, Dats Boba in Hutto on Dec. 6. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) An array of business across various industries have opened their doors in Pflugerville and Hutto over the past several months. 1. A new bubble tea shop called Now, Dats Boba had its soft opening Dec....
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.
Eater
Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
