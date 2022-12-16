Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
$25M in funding announced for West Reserve improvements in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. — On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced $25 million in funding for improvements to West Reserve Drive in Kalispell. NBC Montana interviewed Sen. John Tester about the funding, which was a direct result of Sen. Jon Tester's bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The following...
