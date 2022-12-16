ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

kwos.com

Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine

West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
kwos.com

Schnucks in mid-Missouri to close early on Christmas Eve

A major grocery store chain with a presence in both Columbia and Jefferson City will be closing at 5:30 on Christmas Eve, which is Saturday. St. Louis-based Schnucks will be closed on Christmas Day, before re-opening at normal time on December 26. Schnucks has three Columbia stores, along with its location on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard. The three Columbia stores on located on Clark lane, Providence and on Forum Boulevard.
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

MoDOT urges mid-Missouri motorists to have gloves, blankets and other supplies ahead of storm

State transportation crews are warning about blowing and drifting snow during the upcoming winter storm, along with possible whiteout conditions. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) chief safety and operations officer Becky Allmeroth urges you to fill your vehicle’s gasoline tank if you have to travel. She also recommends paying close attention to the forecast.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Columbia-based Club Car Wash to expand into three new states

One of the nation’s fastest-growing car wash companies plans to build at least three new locations in mid-Missouri, and will also expand into Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee in the near-future. Columbia-based Club Car Wash will be building two new Columbia locations: one next to Schnucks on Clark lane and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is warning residents to be ready for power outages and water main breaks when a winter storm rolls in this week. The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking cold temperatures and a possible snow storm this week. The Public Works department is prepping snowplows, materials and equipment; monitoring The post Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2now.com

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. Busy week...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kwos.com

Winter storm and wind chill warnings for mid-Missouri take effect on Thursday

The entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area is under two warnings, which both take effect on Thursday. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that the warnings have been issued by NWS offices in St. Louis, Pleasant Hill and Springfield. A winter storm warning for mid-Missouri will take effect from 6 am tomorrow through midnight tomorrow. A wind chill warning will be in effect from noon Thursday through noon on Saturday.
MISSOURI STATE
KCCI.com

Winter storm: Most of central Iowa will move to a blizzard warning Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Awinter storm warning is in effect for central Iowa through Saturday. The powerful storm will impact the state beginning Wednesday afternoon with the primary threats winding down Saturday. A blizzard warning is in effect Thursday through Saturday for most of central Iowa north of Interstate...
IOWA STATE
kwos.com

Holts Summit driver and infant injured in crash

A Holts Summit woman and her baby are hurt in an Osage County crash. Troopers say 28 – year old Taylor Schaffer ran off the road at the Highway 63 – 133 intersection Tuesday. Her car went airborne and hit a utility pole before overturning. Schaffer and the child were taken to University Hospital.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
FULTON, MO

