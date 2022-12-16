Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner familyCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
Related
kwos.com
Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine
West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
kwos.com
Schnucks in mid-Missouri to close early on Christmas Eve
A major grocery store chain with a presence in both Columbia and Jefferson City will be closing at 5:30 on Christmas Eve, which is Saturday. St. Louis-based Schnucks will be closed on Christmas Day, before re-opening at normal time on December 26. Schnucks has three Columbia stores, along with its location on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard. The three Columbia stores on located on Clark lane, Providence and on Forum Boulevard.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
kwos.com
MoDOT urges mid-Missouri motorists to have gloves, blankets and other supplies ahead of storm
State transportation crews are warning about blowing and drifting snow during the upcoming winter storm, along with possible whiteout conditions. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) chief safety and operations officer Becky Allmeroth urges you to fill your vehicle’s gasoline tank if you have to travel. She also recommends paying close attention to the forecast.
kwos.com
Columbia-based Club Car Wash to expand into three new states
One of the nation’s fastest-growing car wash companies plans to build at least three new locations in mid-Missouri, and will also expand into Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee in the near-future. Columbia-based Club Car Wash will be building two new Columbia locations: one next to Schnucks on Clark lane and...
Man killed in Miller County crash
A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. The post Man killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is warning residents to be ready for power outages and water main breaks when a winter storm rolls in this week. The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking cold temperatures and a possible snow storm this week. The Public Works department is prepping snowplows, materials and equipment; monitoring The post Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
FOX2now.com
'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman
Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. Busy week...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two watches go into effect on Thursday in mid-Missouri, for winter storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) says unforgiving and dangerous winter conditions will be coming to mid-Missouri later this week. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Mainhart says snow is expected to begin falling in Columbia and Jefferson City early Thursday morning, with plummeting temperatures after that. “And for areas across mid-Missouri,...
kwos.com
Winter storm and wind chill warnings for mid-Missouri take effect on Thursday
The entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area is under two warnings, which both take effect on Thursday. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that the warnings have been issued by NWS offices in St. Louis, Pleasant Hill and Springfield. A winter storm warning for mid-Missouri will take effect from 6 am tomorrow through midnight tomorrow. A wind chill warning will be in effect from noon Thursday through noon on Saturday.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
KCCI.com
Winter storm: Most of central Iowa will move to a blizzard warning Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Awinter storm warning is in effect for central Iowa through Saturday. The powerful storm will impact the state beginning Wednesday afternoon with the primary threats winding down Saturday. A blizzard warning is in effect Thursday through Saturday for most of central Iowa north of Interstate...
kwos.com
Holts Summit driver and infant injured in crash
A Holts Summit woman and her baby are hurt in an Osage County crash. Troopers say 28 – year old Taylor Schaffer ran off the road at the Highway 63 – 133 intersection Tuesday. Her car went airborne and hit a utility pole before overturning. Schaffer and the child were taken to University Hospital.
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
Comments / 0