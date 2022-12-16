Editor’s Note: Here’s a list of LSU’s 2023 signees:. Tyree Adams | Offensive Lineman | 6-6 | 282 | Marrero, Louisiana | St. Augustine. A four-star prospect, ranked No. 14 at his position and No. 11 in Louisiana by On3Sports. … Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 7 offensive lineman and seventh in the state. … Named to the All-District 9-5A first team in 2022 for the Purple Knights which went 7-3 and appeared in the Division I select state playoffs. … Coached in high school by former LSU offensive lineman Elliott Porter. … Attends the same high that produced former LSU great running back Leonard Fournette and defensive back Tyrann Mathieu along with current coaches Frank Wilson, Cortez Hankton and Carter Sheridan.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO