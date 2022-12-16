CDC study confirms not getting updated COVID booster leaves Americans vulnerable this winter

Read full article on original website
NEW YORK -- Hospitals across the country are overwhelmed by a spike in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, with nearly 80% of hospital beds in use.Medical experts are warning of a potential jump in cases across the Tri-State Area following the holidays."My husband is actually home right now with COVID," Danielle Chambers of Washington Heights.So for a third year now Chambers has to change her family's Christmas plans."Christmas is canceled for him and I will test with my daughter on Christmas Eve to make sure that we're safe to go to my parents," Chambers said.According to the Centers for Disease...
Life expectancy in the United States dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling to the lowest it has been since 1996, according to final mortality data published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.Covid-19 was a major contributor to the decline in life expectancy, which is now nearly two and a half years shorter than it was at the start of the pandemic. After a drop of 1.8 years in 2020, another cut of 0.6 years last year brought US life expectancy down to 76.4 years in 2021."What we're seeing...
