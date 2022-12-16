ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therapist Brenda Chavis discusses mental health in wake of ‘tWitch’ death by suicide

By Cory James
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss has left many shocked and surprised.

Authorities say, Boss, a popular dancer who rose to fame on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

DC News Now’s Cory James spoke with local DMV therapist Brenda Chavis about the star’s passing. She says it’s “very common” for someone to appear happy before committing suicide.

Boss leaves behind a wife and three children.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call or text 988 for professional help with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Me You
3d ago

He and his wife just purchased a new house then days later he commits suicide.. I don't know what to believe as we may never know the truth only will know what they want us to know

