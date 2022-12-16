NEW YORK -- Hospitals across the country are overwhelmed by a spike in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, with nearly 80% of hospital beds in use.Medical experts are warning of a potential jump in cases across the Tri-State Area following the holidays."My husband is actually home right now with COVID," Danielle Chambers of Washington Heights.So for a third year now Chambers has to change her family's Christmas plans."Christmas is canceled for him and I will test with my daughter on Christmas Eve to make sure that we're safe to go to my parents," Chambers said.According to the Centers for Disease...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO