The first day of winter is next week, and there's a way you can help make sure those in need will be prepared with a nice warm coat.

"Acts of Kindness" fourth annual give the gift of warmth coat giveaway is this weekend.

You can donate a new or gently used coat or those in need can receive a new coat. The event is from 10 Saturday morning until 2 p.m. at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham.