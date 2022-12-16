Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Savings Bank celebrates renovation
Wilmington Savings Banks held a holiday-style open house on Thursday to celebrate the expansive renovation of its 184 North South St. location in Wilmington. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the occasion. The event was catered by local vendor, Baker St. Culinary. “We...
wnewsj.com
A small act of kindness
WILMINGTON — A local teacher is hoping her small act of kindness helps and inspires others. Jane Taylor, Wilmington Middle School’s art teacher, recently crafted over 20 teddy bears and donated them to Wilmington Hope House. Taylor told the News Journal she was on medical leave for a...
wnewsj.com
OhioMeansJobs.com Career Pathway Tool enhanced
COLUMBUS, OHIO – December is Career Exploration and Awareness Month, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder is announcing enhancements to the OhioMeansJob.com Career Pathway Tool. The tool makes it easy to explore occupations within 16 career clusters, including “Health Science,” “Manufacturing,” “Information Technology,”...
wnewsj.com
WC’s Peace Resource Center receives grant to digitize archival materials
In the mid-1950s, Barbara Reynolds and her family circumnavigated the globe in a yacht, “Phoenix of Hiroshima,” protesting the use and development of nuclear weapons, a four-year voyage that culminated with an internationally famous protest of the United States’ nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands in 1958.
wnewsj.com
Providing some holiday cheer for seniors
BLANCHESTER – Council on Aging (COA) staff worked to make the holidays a little brighter for some Blanchester older adults by delivering wrapped Christmas gifts. The project, “Be a Santa for a Senior,” was designed to provide holiday cheer – and some much-needed items – to older adults at Westminster Court, a subsidized senior housing complex in Blanchester, managed by Episcopal Retirement Services.
wnewsj.com
‘A Christmas miracle’ donation
WILMINGTON — The spirit of Christmas arrived in a blue van at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter on Monday. The shelter received a $30,000 donation and boxes of necessities (food, bedding, diapers, etc.) from associates of Amazon’s Wilmington Air Hub. “Giving back to the community in which we...
wnewsj.com
Last walk-in COVID/flu vaccination clinic of year today
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Health District will host the last “Walk-In” COVID & flu vaccination clinic of the year today from 1-4 p.m at the Clinton County Annex Building’s community room. Bring your medical card(s). The health district offices will be closed between Dec. 23-26 for...
Governor DeWine applauds Brown County for national certification of START Program
Governor Mike DeWine on Dec. 9 applauded Brown County’s Ohio Sobriety Treatment and Reducing Trauma (START) program for becoming the cou
wnewsj.com
Leak pick-up program to conclude for the year
The City of Wilmington will soon conclude this year’s leaf pick-up program. City workers will continue to make satellite pick-ups as needed through Thursday, Dec. 22. Any leaves not collected by this date will need to be packaged in the city-approved paper yard waste bags and placed at the curb with regular refuse for pick up.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports...
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 10:41 p.m. on December 13, deputies began an initial investigation...
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
linknky.com
Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire
A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
wnewsj.com
EMA: Extreme cold heading to county
WILMINGTON — Extreme cold is heading to Clinton County this Christmas. The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) sent out an email advising locals to prep themselves for weather the agency describes as “life-threatening extreme cold intrusion that will impact” the area between late Thursday and Sunday.
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
Ohio Amber Alert: One baby found at Dayton airport, one still missing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) Authorities gave updates on a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon, as only one of two babies abducted in their mother’s car in Columbus has been found. Columbus Division of Police Chief Bryant shared a timeline of events from the abduction in a 2 p.m. press conference. Officers first got a call around […]
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
In a 4-3 decision Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda Brandt, who was drugged and sexually abused by a neighbor "dozens of times" from 2004 to 2005, according to court filings. Brandt was 11 and 12 years old at the time of her abuse.
