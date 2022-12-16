Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a release that crews were called to a structure fire at 4101 Gordon Drive, Lot 182 at 12:27 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw smoke and flames from a residential mobile home. About 7 apparatus and 25 personnel responded to the fire.

The residence was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the mobile home suffered heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. Officials said it is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and Sioux City Fire Rescue is investigating. Anyone with information about this fire or any other fire is asked to call Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377.







