Sioux City, IA

Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a release that crews were called to a structure fire at 4101 Gordon Drive, Lot 182 at 12:27 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw smoke and flames from a residential mobile home. About 7 apparatus and 25 personnel responded to the fire.

The residence was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the mobile home suffered heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. Officials said it is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and Sioux City Fire Rescue is investigating. Anyone with information about this fire or any other fire is asked to call Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377.

PREVIOUS: Firefighters are at the scene Friday of a fire at a Sioux City mobile home park.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was alerted to a structure fire just before 12:30 p.m. at the Regency of Sioux City mobile home park at the 4100 block of Gordon Drive.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

