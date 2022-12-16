Read full article on original website
boogieman
4d ago
Couple of things, Carr has a no trade clause. Has stated publicly he would retire rather than play anywhere else. It’s not gonna happen. He has weapons in Vegas, what he needs is a functioning defense.
F1REMAN317
3d ago
How about the Raiders get a real defense before giving up a top10 QB. Carr is notthe problem it's the crap Defense we have had for 20 years now.
Guest
4d ago
What’s his win loss record in his career? Enough said !!! We must move on from him. He misses to find the wide open receivers, and under throws too much !!!!!
