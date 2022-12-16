ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Bob Samm
5d ago

Texas tribune is a known liberal mouthpiece, despite their hilarious claims to the contrary. Check back through the beto disaster and see which side they are always on. This is a political hack piece by democrat flag bearers, nothing more.

4
David White White
5d ago

Javier Joven has to be voted out he's just another Uncle Tom or should I say Tio Tomas let's vote him out in up coming elections

ABC Big 2 News

City of Odessa warming shelter

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa is operating a warming shelter that is open to anyone that needs a place to stay during the severe Arctic temperatures that are being forecasted. The warming shelter is at the Salvation Army facility, located at 810 East 11th Street, and will be open to the public until 8:00 […]
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

Report: More Midland teens in workforce than US average

Midland ranks 128th in small metro areas for the percentage of teens in the labor force, according to a new study by Smartest Dollar. 39.1% of Midland teens are in the labor force, higher than the 38.3% nationwide participation rate. “From 1978 through 2011, the national teenage labor force participation...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

As earthquakes continue, West Texas prepares for new normal

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - For most of Martin County Sheriff John Ingram’s life, earthquakes were something that happened in California. It might be a bit too far to call it a “new normal”’ for West Texas city and county emergency response teams, but that doesn’t mean dealing and learning to deal with earthquakes isn’t top of mind.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Odessa holiday schedules

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa wants to remind everyone that city offices will be closed, and trash pick-up will not be operating on December 23rd through December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holidays.  The City of Odessa Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed during this time. To avoid any overflowing accumulation of […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

New residents of The Field's Edge move in

MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday was move-in day for residents at The Field's Edge. The Midland non-profit strives to serve the chronically homeless. They've built a tiny home community to permanently support and lift up their residents. John-Mark Echols and his team worked with residents to make sure their home...
MIDLAND, TX
Gizmodo

West Texas Shaken by Second 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in a Month

An earthquake that shook West Texas on Friday may be one of the strongest ever recorded in the state, the Associated Press reported. The magnitude 5.4 quake struck at around 5:35 p.m. local time about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Midland. It comes just a month after another 5.4 quake in the region, and officials are investigating whether that earlier quake is linked to local fracking by the oil and gas industry.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

List of warming shelters in the Permian Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - As we approach colder weather, CBS7 wants to make sure the West Texas community is aware of any warming shelters in the area in case of power outages from inclement weather. To see the First Alert weather forecasts and current temperatures click here, or visit the CBS7 First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.
ODESSA, TX
abc7amarillo.com

5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa mayor releases statement on firing of city officials

ODESSA, Texas — In an Odessa City Council meeting Tuesday night, two 5-2 votes determined that City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks would be fired from their positions. Brooks and Marrero were asked to leave the meeting following the votes. It was also announced that the...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland girl gets special welcome home from the hospital

MIDLAND, Texas — A big welcome home for a mighty little Midland girl. Serenity Williams just got back from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, after getting treated for a neurologic condition. When Williams arrived back home, she was greeted by more than just the loving arms of her family and...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews woman killed in crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a deadly car crash on Monday evening. The crash happened at US 385 and SE County Road 1500. Investigators say that one vehicle was traveling southbound on US 385, when a second car that was traveling westbound on […]
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Warming shelters ready to open as temps drop below freezing

MIDLAND, Texas — As temperatures are set to drop below freezing on Thursday and Friday, organizations in the Permian Basin are gearing up to help keep people warm. Various locations will be opening warming shelters. Salvation Army locations in Midland and Odessa will be open once the temperature hits...
MIDLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Earthquakes Rattle Texas Fracking Region

Another earthquake above 5.0 on the Richter scale shook the oil-rich Permian Basin region of Texas on Friday. A temblor measuring 5.4 rattled West Texas at 5:35 p.m., centered 14 miles northwest of Midland. Its depth was 5.6 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Three more aftershocks ranging from...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

WHAT-A-Tree! Woman goes viral with Whataburger-theme Christmas tree

MIDLAND, Texas — Many people give their Christmas tree a theme, but one Texas woman went all out to honor her favorite restaurant on her tree. Vivian Torres from Midland, Texas, decided to show her support to Whataburger with her What-A-Tree! The tree is covered in ornaments in the burger chain's signature "Whataburger Orange" color, as well as ornaments representing thier iconic drink cups and french fry holders.
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

Monday evening crash leaves Andrews woman dead, others injured

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Monday evening crash has left one Andrews woman dead and two other people injured. Authorities stated 59-year-old Rodney Mann was heading south in his pick-up truck on US 385 just after 5 p.m. Another vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Kent Beckett, was traveling west on CR 1500. Misty Dorries, 37, was also in Beckett’s vehicle. Beckett tried to cross the southbound lanes of US 385 and entered into Mann’s path. The truck crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle.
ANDREWS, TX

