Eneti Receives First Contract for 2025 for WTIV Building in Korea
As a sign of the continuing strong demand for offshore wind installation capabilities, Eneti announced that it has secured the first contract for its currently under construction vessel two years before it will be delivered. The contract with an unnamed project due to start in early 2025 is for the first of two large installation vessels the former Scorpio Bulker ordered in 2021 that are being built in South Korea.
World's First Commercial Shipment of Blue Hydrogen Delivered to Korea
The world's first commercial shipment of clean ammonia has been unloaded at the port of Ulsan in South Korea after a 20-day, 7,500 nm journey from Saudi Arabia. It is not the first international shipment of blue ammonia — a demonstration shipment of 40 tonnes from Saudi Arabia to Japan in September 2020 took that title — but it is the first commercial one.
Finland’s First FSRU is Ready as Europe Builds Alternate LNG Sources
Finland is preparing for the arrival of its first FSRU in a project organized by the Finnish state-owned gas transmission system operator Gasgrid Finland. The arrival of the vessel further expands Finland’s LNG import operations serving the Baltic region as well as being part of the larger effort across Europe to replace Russian-supplied gas.
Meyer Turku to Receive $85M Recapitalization Loan Approved by EU
The Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland has been approved for an €80 million ($85 million) recapitalization loan from the Finnish government because of the financial strains placed on the shipyard due to the war in Ukraine. The European Commission approved the move on December 19 saying it fits within the emergency finance measures developed due to the current geopolitical crisis but comes with sufficient safeguards to limit undue distortions of competition.
EU Grant for Demonstration of Hydrogen Fuel Cell on Product Tanker
The European Union has agreed to provide a €5 million ($5.3 million) grant to a unique project that seeks to be a first mover demonstrating the use of hydrogen to power a product tanker. The aim is to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel for the maritime sector and accelerates its adoption by demonstrating the systems on an in-service vessel that will be converted in the coming year.
Iberdrola and Ørsted Moving Forward with Large E-Methanol Plants
While the shipping industry is moving quickly to embrace methanol and e-methanol/green methanol as its emerging leader for alternative fuels, ensuring the volumes necessary for the shipping industry remains a concern. Companies such as Maersk have said while they will have vessels ready to run on methanol in two years’ time, they doubt there will be a sufficient supply of the fuel. More companies, however, are moving quickly to build the global supply of methanol.
MSC Completes Acquisition of Bolloré Africa Logistics
MSC Group completed the acquisition of Bolloré Africa Logistics after the transaction that was first proposed a year ago received approval from all the applicable regulatory authorities. The move comes as the major shipping companies are increasingly focusing on the growth opportunities in Africa and while many of the companies are also working to expand the logistics portion of their businesses.
Keppel Offshore & Marine to Pay Brazil $65M Settling 2016 Bribery Case
Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) and the Brazilian Attorney-General and Comptroller General have reached an agreement for the resolution of a case dating back to 2016 and corrupt payments made by a former agent of KOM in Brazil. The company said that with this latest agreement, which is in addition to a 2017 agreement with Brazil, Singapore, and the United States, KOM does not expect further grounds for liability in Brazil in relation to these issues.
Eni and Snam to Build Italy's First Offshore Carbon-Storage Project
Eni is joining forces with energy infrastructure company Snam to build Italy's first offshore carbon storage project, Ravenna CCS. The first phase of the Ravenna CCS project will capture 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide from Eni's Casalborsetti plant in Ravenna. The gas will be pumped by pipeline to the Porto Corsini Mare Ovest offshore platform, where it will be injected into a depleted gas field for permanent storage.
IMO Green-Lights Mediterranean ECA, Promises More Greenhouse Gas Talks
Last Friday, the 79th meeting of IMO’s Marine Environment and Protection Committee (MEPC 79) came to a close with the successful implementation of an emissions control area (ECA) for the Mediterranean Sea. From May 2025 onwards, ships operating anywhere in the Mediterranean (including the Adriatic and the Aegean Seas) will have to use 0.1 percent sulfur fuel oil, which will reduce regional air pollution.
Shippers Attack BIMCO's CII Approach in Struggle for Decarbonization
The shipping industry continues to struggle with the best approach for incorporating the IMO’s new initiatives for efficiency and carbon indexing ratings for ships and where the responsibilities lie for the new rules. Individual shipping companies have criticized the IMO’s new Carbon Intensity Index (CII) while shipping associations have also called for changes. Now a group of 23 leading shipping companies, including the largest container carriers and bulk operators, have turned their ire on BIMCO, the industry trade association, after the group released draft guidance in the form of a contract clause for shipping companies to adopt.
Havila Forced to Delay Delivery of Cruise Ship Waiting for Settlement
Norwegian shipping company Havila Kystruten was forced to delay the delivery of its third cruise ship the Havila Polaris and cancel its first four round trips as it awaits a resolution of its financing impacted by the sanctions placed on Russian institutions due to the war in Ukraine. This is the latest in a series of delays and challenges the company has faced in the efforts to start its Norwegian coastal cruises.
EU Moves Forward Including Shipping in ETS to Reduce Carbon Emissions
The European Council and the European Parliament agreed to move forward on the broad plan to introduce and expand the efforts to reduce carbon emissions across a broad range of industries, including placing the maritime sector under the EU Emissions Trading System. The outcome of the negotiations is part of the ongoing effort to finalize the package known as Fit for 55. The final agreement, which only requires formal adoption by the two governing bodies, raises the EU’s overall targets and introduces additional funding to support the transition while incorporating shipping following the terms of the agreement reached at the end of November.
Europe Implements Trading Cap to Curb LNG Price Wars
The EU's energy ministers have agreed to a European Commission plan to limit natural gas prices, an effort intended to limit escalating bidding wars for LNG cargoes going into next winter. In August 2022, Europe's wholesale gas prices soared to an all-time high of more than €300 per megawatt-hour as...
Equinor Spends $1.3B to Decarbonize Norway's Sole LNG Export Terminal
Norwegian oil major Equinor announced Tuesday that it will be investing $1.3 billion in upgrading its Hammerfest LNG liquefaction plant, located on Norway's far northern Barents Sea coast. The project will install new onshore gas compression capacity, ensuring enough flow to the plant to keep exports running at current levels...
Australia Designates First Zone and Project for Offshore Wind Farms
Australia is accelerating its efforts at launching offshore wind development designating its first area and awarding the first project major project status to be the pioneer in the development of the industry. The move comes 13 months after Australia passed its first enabling legislation and framework to launch offshore wind energy projects.
China and Vietnam Pick Up Island-Building Activity in S. China Sea
Land-claim activity is heating up in the Spratly Islands, the chain of reefs and atolls in the South China Sea that are claimed by six different nations. China and Vietnam have both reportedly resumed island-building operations, and the Philippine and U.S. governments claim that Chinese vessels are once again swarming at contested land features - this time at Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal.
Digital Symbiosis: The Engine for Powering Sustainable Shipping
In the biological world, many species have symbiotic relationships, mutual dependencies, with other species to increase their ecological fitness. We aver that there can be a similar symbiotic relationship between digitalization and collaboration in business and society. Neither can exist without the other, because they co-determine economic fitness. Furthermore, the combination can drive significant economic and societal capital creation. Successful partnerships co-evolve their collaboration through cooperative digitalization to contribute to an emerging era of digital symbiosis.
Supply Chain Disruptions Continue to Plague Australian Container Ports
According to a report from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the COVID-19 pandemic, and other developments, have continued to cause significant congestion and delays in the container freight supply chain in Australia throughout 2021–22. The report cited three factors that have exacerbated these effects: low shipping schedule reliability, increased size of ships calling Australian container ports, and labor shortages throughout the supply chain.
Thai Navy Corvette Loses Power and Sinks in Gulf of Thailand
A Royal Thai Navy warship went down in the Gulf of Thailand on Sunday after flooding disabled its electrical systems and its engines. The HTMS Sukhothai, a Ratanakosin-class missile corvette, was on patrol in heavy weather about 20 miles off Bang Saphan in the Gulf of Thailand. High waves caused water ingress, and the flooding disabled the ship's electrical power systems. The Sukhothai lost propulsion, and further flooding caused her to list heavily to starboard.
