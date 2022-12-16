Judicial security measure panned by free speech advocates quietly passes Congress

The number of migrants coming to the Big Apple is expected to snowball with the lifting of Title 42 this week – with 10 to 15 busloads of asylum seekers set to arrive in the next two days, according to dire warnings issued by Mayor Eric Adams and City Hall on Sunday. In an email blast sent to City Council members and their staff, the Adams administration noted that New York City’s shelter system was at capacity and stressed that it had reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Biden for help. “Please be advised that due to the lifting of Title 42...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO