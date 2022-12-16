Judicial security measure panned by free speech advocates quietly passes Congress

Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries
Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
Controversial N.J. concealed carry gun bill passes despite Republican outcry. Murphy vows to sign it into law.
Despite more outcry from Republicans, the Democratic-controlled state Senate voted narrowly Monday to send Gov. Phil Murphy a controversial proposal that would rework and strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier for Americans to carry firearms in public.
Texas Democrat Mayor Defies Joe Biden to Admit Scale of Migrant Crisis
The El Paso mayor had reportedly been urged by the Biden administration not to issue an emergency declaration over concerns about surging migrant crossings.
Key GOP Rep Wants to ‘Cut Off All Funding’ for Border Security
Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News on Tuesday that Republicans “would love to cut off all funding for everything” before discussing the best way to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary hold on the end of the Trump-era immigration policy Title 42, which was scheduled to expire on Dec. 21. Title 42 is ostensibly a public health order to stop the spread of COVID-19, but it has been utilized since 2020 to expel millions of migrants who’ve crossed the southern border. A federal...
The Prosecution of Trump Runs Into Some Serious First Amendment Troubles
Yesterday the House January 6 Committee unanimously voted to recommend that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstructing an act of Congress, and, the most serious, insurrection. A congressional criminal referral of a former president is unprecedented, and if Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice decide to prosecute Trump, they will have to address a formidable defense: that Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, no matter how irresponsible or how full of lies about a “stolen” 2020 election, was, after all, a political speech and thus protected by the First Amendment.
Elon Musk Shifts Attention To Illegal Immigrants
No doubt that this year has brought Elon Musk to the fore regarding so many social and business issues. In recent months, Musk has talked about, and been talked about, more regarding his positions on politics than on issues concerning, for example, two of his flagship companies, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX.
Mayor Eric Adams calls out Hochul, feds as NYC braces for flood of migrants with end of Title 42
The number of migrants coming to the Big Apple is expected to snowball with the lifting of Title 42 this week – with 10 to 15 busloads of asylum seekers set to arrive in the next two days, according to dire warnings issued by Mayor Eric Adams and City Hall on Sunday. In an email blast sent to City Council members and their staff, the Adams administration noted that New York City’s shelter system was at capacity and stressed that it had reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Biden for help. “Please be advised that due to the lifting of Title 42...
Team Biden’s dumbest defense yet of prez’s border disaster
Who’s to blame for America’s illegal-migrant nightmare? The latest White House line is that it’s everyone spreading “misinformation” by calling the border open. Seriously: “The border is not open,” insists Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. And “we’re doing the smugglers’ job if we spread misinformation.” Cue Mayor Eric Adams. We asked him about this Tuesday as we discussed his first year. He laughed and noted that the 31,000 illegal migrants already in the city, and the ones flooding El Paso and other border towns, are “coming from somewhere.” And while he’s refrained heroically from fingering the prez, he pointedly continued: “We need to...
Chuck Todd: Democrats might have ‘false sense of security’
Democrats are acting like they won the midterms, but they lost the House and the popular vote in 2022, Chuck Todd says on Meet the Press. Dec. 18, 2022.
Federal Judge Has First Amendment Concerns About New York State’s Online ‘Hateful Conduct’ Law Targeting Social Media Companies
The New York Attorney General’s Office on Monday afternoon defended a new online hate speech law passed in the aftermath of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo. Critics of the law, including a bevy of conservative and libertarian websites who sued in federal court to strike it down, say the law violates the First Amendment.
The Left’s new worries about an ‘imperial court’ are risible
For the Left, judges are “imperial” only when the judges reach non-leftist results. For decades, the Left and its house organ, the New York Times, belittled conservatives for worrying about judges who aggregate too much power. Now that the Supreme Court has a more conservative majority, the New York Times’s Adam Liptak joins fellow leftists who suddenly worry that, yes, judges have too much power.
Biden Admin Demands Israel Provide ‘Equal Allocation of Resources’ to Countering Israeli ‘Extremists’ and ‘Palestinian’ Terrorists
Making a false comparison, both in terms of numbers and severity, the Biden administration insisted on Monday that Israel apply the same effort and funding to counter Israeli “extremists” as the Jewish state utilizes to defend itself from “Palestinian” terrorists. At a U.N. Security Council meeting,...
The ACLU’s alternative border reality
Here in the real world, our southern border has been a complete catastrophe ever since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. And on Day One of his presidency, Biden ended the successful Remain in Mexico program, created loopholes to President Donald Trump’s use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement tool, and made it all but impossible for ICE agents to deport anyone not convicted of a major felony.
