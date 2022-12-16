RONDA — A pair of big runs, coupled with a 26-point second quarter, proved to be the difference for the East Wilkes boys basketball team in a convincing 59-20 win against rival Elkin on Dec. 13. […]The Lady Elks of Elkin High School travelled the short distance of about 5 miles up highway 268 to Ronda last Tuesday, Dec. 13 to face their rivals, the Cardinals of East Wilkes. The matchup was only the second conference game for the Elks and the first conference game of the season for the Cardinals. Both teams were playing without one of their starters...

ELKIN, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO