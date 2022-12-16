ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
The Tribune

Sports

RONDA — A pair of big runs, coupled with a 26-point second quarter, proved to be the difference for the East Wilkes boys basketball team in a convincing 59-20 win against rival Elkin on Dec. 13. […]The Lady Elks of Elkin High School travelled the short distance of about 5 miles up highway 268 to Ronda last Tuesday, Dec. 13 to face their rivals, the Cardinals of East Wilkes. The matchup was only the second conference game for the Elks and the first conference game of the season for the Cardinals. Both teams were playing without one of their starters...
ELKIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy