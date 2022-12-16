ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive, IA

WHO 13

Ames preschool center forced to do something it rarely does

AMES, Iowa — Iowa winters always have cold and snow. But Missy Sanow said that she usually has to make a decision about it the night before it hits or perhaps not until early in the morning on the day that the storm arrives. Tuesday, the executive director of Ames Community Preschool Center made a […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving

A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

DMPD: Suspect charged in 2016 death of local architect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a suspect in the 2016 homicide of a local architect, the department announced Wednesday. 32-year-old Zachary Allen Gaskill of Des Moines is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Kirk Blunck. Blunck, a well-known architect known for his...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa

(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Winter storm updates: Blizzard Warning issued for parts of the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Strong winds, inches of snow and sub-zero temperatures are set to hit Iowa starting Wednesday. All of central Iowa is under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through 6 a.m. Saturday.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

City Voted Iowa’s Happiest is an Interesting Choice

When you think about being happy, what comes to mind? I guess I'm asking, what makes you happy? Family, friends, and health are likely near the top. But, what about your happiness with where you live? That has to be a major component of happiness, right?. Well, there is a...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Johnson police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston police are looking for a missing teenager: 15-year-old James Michael Heiring. According to police, Heiring was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 17 around 6 p.m. when he voluntarily left his home. Heiring was last seen wearing a white hoodie, tan pants and white sneakers. The...
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager

A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Space heater to blame for southside Des Moines house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A space heater is to blame for a house fire on the southside of Des Moines. Emergency crews responded to reports of a house on fire in the 1000 block of West Street just after 7 p.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the home. According to the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa DOT prepping Traffic Management Center for winter storm

ANKENY, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation has a center dedicated to monitoring interstate traffic year-round, and the service becomes crucial in the wintertime. The Traffic Management Center (TMC) is located in the basement of DMV in Ankeny, equipped with dozens of monitors and 500 cameras all monitoring traffic across the state. And with […]
IOWA STATE
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines local news

