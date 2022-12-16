A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO