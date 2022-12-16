Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Ames preschool center forced to do something it rarely does
AMES, Iowa — Iowa winters always have cold and snow. But Missy Sanow said that she usually has to make a decision about it the night before it hits or perhaps not until early in the morning on the day that the storm arrives. Tuesday, the executive director of Ames Community Preschool Center made a […]
KCCI.com
Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
Waukee's first Target to open as part of $132 million entertainment center development
WAUKEE, Iowa — It's official: Waukee is getting a Target. As part of the $132 million Waukee Towne Center development, a 148,000-square-foot Target will open at 900 SE Laurel St. in the Des Moines suburb. "I can confirm Target has plans to open the Waukee store. We’re excited to...
KCJJ
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
Iowa's Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah amidst rising antisemitism
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Hanukkah's origins date back thousands of years, when ancient Jews living in Syria were prevented from practicing their faith. Jewish followers lit...
DMPD: Suspect charged in 2016 death of local architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a suspect in the 2016 homicide of a local architect, the department announced Wednesday. 32-year-old Zachary Allen Gaskill of Des Moines is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Kirk Blunck. Blunck, a well-known architect known for his...
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
Winter storm updates: Blizzard Warning issued for parts of the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Strong winds, inches of snow and sub-zero temperatures are set to hit Iowa starting Wednesday. All of central Iowa is under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through 6 a.m. Saturday.
DMPD locate mother wanted in connection to child endangerment investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. The Des Moines Police Department has located the suspect in a child endangerment investigation that started in December 2020. Ericka Lynn Rankins...
2 dead, 1 injured in Iowa shooting early Monday morning
Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside a home on Des Moines’ north side early Monday morning and another person was found injured by gunshot at a nearby park.
City Voted Iowa’s Happiest is an Interesting Choice
When you think about being happy, what comes to mind? I guess I'm asking, what makes you happy? Family, friends, and health are likely near the top. But, what about your happiness with where you live? That has to be a major component of happiness, right?. Well, there is a...
Johnson police searching for missing 15-year-old boy
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston police are looking for a missing teenager: 15-year-old James Michael Heiring. According to police, Heiring was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 17 around 6 p.m. when he voluntarily left his home. Heiring was last seen wearing a white hoodie, tan pants and white sneakers. The...
KCCI.com
'The pain never goes away': Des Moines family mourns man's shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tyrone Hutchins mother, Fredia Lindsey says the loss of her son still doesn't feel real. "I still can't feel. I'm numb," Lindsey said. Hutchins lost his life on Dec. 10 after a shooting outside of Rico's near 23rd Street and University. "It's not easy to...
Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
Space heater to blame for southside Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A space heater is to blame for a house fire on the southside of Des Moines. Emergency crews responded to reports of a house on fire in the 1000 block of West Street just after 7 p.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the home. According to the […]
Mocktails in the metro: Where to enjoy non-alcoholic drinks this Dry January
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a few too many glasses of wine at holiday parties and popping bottles of champagne on New Year's Eve, some Iowans may be ready to ditch the season of excess and celebrate Dry January. The Dry January challenge began in the United Kingdom in...
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
Things in central Iowa to check out for free family fun
IOWA, USA — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. Whether it's a cozy place to stay in from the cold or an adventure in the frigid temperatures, there is plenty to do in the Des Moines metro for free this winter.
Iowa DOT prepping Traffic Management Center for winter storm
ANKENY, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation has a center dedicated to monitoring interstate traffic year-round, and the service becomes crucial in the wintertime. The Traffic Management Center (TMC) is located in the basement of DMV in Ankeny, equipped with dozens of monitors and 500 cameras all monitoring traffic across the state. And with […]
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0