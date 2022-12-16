ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after semi-truck rolls over on I-11 near Boulder City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 11 near mile marker two Tuesday evening. Troopers say one person is dead after the crash. In a social media post, state police report a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ex-Las Vegas police recruit arrested for domestic strangulation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hopeful to join the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s ranks has been charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was arrested Dec. 10. As per police reports, officers responded to an area that is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

NSCO: Intruder shot in Pahrump home invasion was ‘wanted man’

Shawn Richard has been named in connection with a home invasion, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, who say he was shot twice in the chest by a resident after breaking into their house while they were sleeping last week. Richard, 48, of Pahrump, remains hospitalized...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police seek suspect in robbery of business in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected robber. Police said at around 10:10 a.m. Monday a robbery occurred at a business near Lake Mead and Tenaya. The suspect entered the store and robbed an employee....
LAS VEGAS, NV
paininthepass.info

Passenger Who Was Killed From The Charter Bus Crash On I-15 Has Been ID

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person who died in a crash involving a bus with 12 passengers near the town of Baker Tuesday night on Interstate 15 has been identified. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger of the bus, Velia Monarrez, a 68-year-old resident of Las Vegas NV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BAKER, CA

