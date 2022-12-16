Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man suffers life-threatening injuries after homemade go-cart crashes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a homemade go-cart was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to police, at approximately 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, a go-cart crashed into a parked SUV near Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper...
Aunt of 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash appears in court
The aunt of two toddler girls killed in a suspected DUI crash last week was wheeled into the Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning as legal proceedings begin. The children’s mother remains hospitalized due to the extent of her injuries.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas man riding ‘homemade go-cart’ hospitalized after colliding with parked SUV
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his “homemade go-cart” into a parked SUV, metro said. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. at the T-intersection of Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue, between Spencer Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Police bodycam video shows moments after North Las Vegas crash killing two toddlers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New footage from police show the moments after a fatal car crash left two children died while their mother and aunt were injured. The women are facing several felony charges. Body camera footage from the first officer that arrived at the scene shows two women...
Update: 215 Northern Beltway reopens near Hualapai
The eastbound lanes of the 215 Northern Beltway are open once again to traffic at Hualapai.
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after semi-truck rolls over on I-11 near Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating after a semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 11 near mile marker two Tuesday evening. Troopers say one person is dead after the crash. In a social media post, state police report a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp...
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-Las Vegas police recruit arrested for domestic strangulation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hopeful to join the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s ranks has been charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, 28, was arrested Dec. 10. As per police reports, officers responded to an area that is...
North Las Vegas police arrest Corvette driver caught driving 106 mph in 45 mph zone
A man was arrested in North Las Vegas after going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone Monday evening.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man faces murder charge in stabbing death of boyfriend, records show
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is charged with open murder after he allegedly stabbed his boyfriend to death during an argument on Dec. 15, according to investigators. Anthony Cardenas, 27, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. He is being held without...
Mom, aunt of toddlers killed in DUI crash arraigned in court
The mother and aunt of the two toddlers killed in a suspect DUI crash made their first appearance in North Las Vegas Justice Court for arraignment on Tuesday.
8newsnow.com
Vigil held for 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas car crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vigil was held on Saturday evening in remembrance of two toddlers killed in a car crash. The vigil was held on Scott Robinson Boulevard, as people gathered for Taylor and Rose Wilmer, who lost their lives in North Las Vegas on Dec. 11. The girls’...
Fox5 KVVU
Police activity closes EB 215 Northern Beltway at Hualapai Tuesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - RTC is advising that police activity has closed a portion of the 215 Beltway Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from RTC, the EB 215 Northern Beltway is closed at Hualapai Way. RTC advised motorists to expect more than 4 hours for clearance and to...
pvtimes.com
NSCO: Intruder shot in Pahrump home invasion was ‘wanted man’
Shawn Richard has been named in connection with a home invasion, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, who say he was shot twice in the chest by a resident after breaking into their house while they were sleeping last week. Richard, 48, of Pahrump, remains hospitalized...
Driver shared ‘entire bottle of tequila’ before crash that killed 2 toddlers: report
North Las Vegas Police have released new information regarding the crash that killed two toddlers. 8 News Now obtained a copy of the arrest reports for both women in the vehicle.
Fox5 KVVU
Police seek suspect in robbery of business in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected robber. Police said at around 10:10 a.m. Monday a robbery occurred at a business near Lake Mead and Tenaya. The suspect entered the store and robbed an employee....
paininthepass.info
Passenger Who Was Killed From The Charter Bus Crash On I-15 Has Been ID
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person who died in a crash involving a bus with 12 passengers near the town of Baker Tuesday night on Interstate 15 has been identified. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger of the bus, Velia Monarrez, a 68-year-old resident of Las Vegas NV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Contract confusion leads to Las Vegas U-Haul customer's felony arrest
From innocent to incarcerated. Customers who rented U-Hauls ending up under arrest due to missteps and misunderstandings.
8newsnow.com
Man, 69, in wheelchair struck and killed at south Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 69-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed at a south valley intersection Friday night, Metro said. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue. According to police, the man, riding his...
Several local drivers broke down on the roads Monday across Las Vegas
Rainbow Market, a gas station at Desert Inn & Nellis Blvd, accidentally put diesel fuel in their gasoline pumps, causing multiple car breakdowns.
Comments / 0