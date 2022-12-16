New Survey Finds People More Likely To Give Holiday Tips

A new survey finds more people plan to give holiday tips this year, but the study also shows tips are expected to be smaller, some by a few dollars.

Senior industry analyst at Bankrate Ted Rossman said a lot of that has to do with inflation.

"People want to tip, they want to show appreciation," Rossman said. "But they may not have as much money to go around."

Experts said $20 is a good starting point for many services, but that it is a personal decision.