ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

H-E-B to host 30th annual Feast of Sharing

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting its annual community-centered feast for the holiday season on Thursday. Hundreds of volunteers will be serving free meals to over 10,000 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. According to a news release, H-E-B’s Feast of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

These San Antonio restaurants, bars and parks are celebrating New Year’s Eve with fancy parties, dinners and fireworks

SAN ANTONIO – Several places around San Antonio are planning on starting the new year off with a bang — and that’s not just because of the fireworks. Restaurants, bars and theme parks like SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas have announced that they will host parties, dinners and fireworks on New Year’s Eve, which lands on a Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Cowboy Breakfast canceled for 2023, will return in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – The 45th annual Cowboy Breakfast tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, has been officially canceled, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation said Tuesday. Board members said last month that the annual breakfast was in danger of not happening next year due to inflation putting a strain on sponsorships and funding.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Thousands of gifts passed out during Toys for Tots giveaway

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of gifts were passed out to children in the community at the Toys for Tots giveaway, relieving pressure for some families. The giveaway is a longtime tradition hosted by the Marine Reconnaissance Battalion to help families for the holidays. At least 10,000 families in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Witte Museum exhibition explores history of Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO – An exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the story of Brackenridge Park through maps, photos and artifacts. The exhibit, “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park,” is based on a book by Lewis F. Fisher. “The book and the exhibit are both divided into...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio

With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Arctic cold front could affect VIA service

SAN ANTONIO – Arctic, bitterly cold air could impact VIA Metropolitan Transit service this week. VIA is closely monitoring the weather forecast for any disruptions from Thursday through Christmas Day. An arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area on Thursday, bringing with it the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio trauma surgeon defends Robb Elementary medical response

SAN ANTONIO – Hours after a scathing review of the medical response at Robb Elementary on May 24, a San Antonio-area doctor says something key is missing -- context. “From a medical response, there was a challenge from a prolonged time from initial injury to initial treatment,” said Dr. Ronald Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy