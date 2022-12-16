Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
H-E-B to host 30th annual Feast of Sharing
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting its annual community-centered feast for the holiday season on Thursday. Hundreds of volunteers will be serving free meals to over 10,000 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. According to a news release, H-E-B’s Feast of...
KSAT 12
LIVE VIDEO CHAT: Join KSAT meteorologists as first freeze moves through San Antonio, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
An arctic cold front will sweep across Texas on Thursday (12/22), bringing a widespread hard freeze by Friday (12/23) morning. With Christmas this weekend and the recent memory of the February 2021 winter storm in mind, you may be paying closer attention to the weather in the coming days. Your...
KSAT 12
Thank you, San Antonio! Community donations prove bountiful for Share the Shoes
SAN ANTONIO – Shoes and socks collected from November to December were delivered to police headquarters on Friday, December 16th. Shoes were sorted by size and then bagged for Zapatos volunteers to prepare for distribution. This year RBFCU San Antonio area branches also served as additional drop off points....
KSAT 12
These San Antonio restaurants, bars and parks are celebrating New Year’s Eve with fancy parties, dinners and fireworks
SAN ANTONIO – Several places around San Antonio are planning on starting the new year off with a bang — and that’s not just because of the fireworks. Restaurants, bars and theme parks like SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas have announced that they will host parties, dinners and fireworks on New Year’s Eve, which lands on a Saturday.
KSAT 12
San Antonio community, nonprofit bring holiday cheer to families battling cancer
SAN ANTONIO – Thanks to the San Antonio community, dozens of local families who have loved ones dealing with cancer will have gifts under their trees this holiday. Nonprofit Big Love Cancer Care held its Big Love Holiday Shop over the weekend. Many community members donated new gifts to the group to make the event possible.
KSAT 12
Santa’s helpers spread Christmas cheer during Salvation Army’s Angel Tree event
SAN ANTONIO – With less than a week left until Christmas, Santa’s sleigh is undoubtedly getting a final tune-up. But some helpers in San Antonio are already making some Christmas wishes come true. Monday was the Angel Tree Distribution for the Salvation Army. The Angel Tree Program pairs...
KSAT 12
Cowboy Breakfast canceled for 2023, will return in 2024
SAN ANTONIO – The 45th annual Cowboy Breakfast tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, has been officially canceled, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation said Tuesday. Board members said last month that the annual breakfast was in danger of not happening next year due to inflation putting a strain on sponsorships and funding.
KSAT 12
Thousands of gifts passed out during Toys for Tots giveaway
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of gifts were passed out to children in the community at the Toys for Tots giveaway, relieving pressure for some families. The giveaway is a longtime tradition hosted by the Marine Reconnaissance Battalion to help families for the holidays. At least 10,000 families in the...
KSAT 12
Pet shelter in need of temporary fosters ahead of arctic cold front
SAN ANTONIO – God’s Dogs Rescue needs temporary fosters to help keep dogs warm throughout the upcoming arctic blast this week. The rescue organization currently has over 600 dogs, which is more than double its capacity, a news release said. Due to overcrowding, the shelter has to use...
KSAT 12
Witte Museum exhibition explores history of Brackenridge Park
SAN ANTONIO – An exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the story of Brackenridge Park through maps, photos and artifacts. The exhibit, “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park,” is based on a book by Lewis F. Fisher. “The book and the exhibit are both divided into...
KSAT 12
7 warming centers will be open in San Antonio area during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials will open seven warming centers for people and pets due to freezing temperatures in the forecast. The short-term shelters will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, when the cold front is expected to arrive. Officials are asking those seeking shelter to...
KSAT 12
Last-minute preps to do on your house before freezing temps arrive later this week
SAN ANTONIO – Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. It will be a chilly Christmas weekend, and hopefully, you have checked to ensure everything around your home is ready for the season’s first freeze. When it comes to...
KSAT 12
Cibolo police warn of dangerous ‘Door Kick Challenge’ trending on Tik Tok
The Cibolo Police Department issued a warning concerning a current Tik Tok trend called the “Door Kick Challenge” on Tuesday. The “Door Kick Challenge” encourages people to kick on a door of an unsuspecting resident. This popular challenge poses safety concerns and legal consequences, according to...
KSAT 12
How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio
With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
KSAT 12
New seafood restaurant ‘Go Fish Market’ to open in San Antonio on Jan. 12
SAN ANTONIO – Husband-and-wife duo Houston and Emily Carpenter are adding a new seafood restaurant to their growing list of ventures. Go Fish Market will open on Jan. 12 near the Pearl at 125 W. Grayson St., a news release said. The café will be the Carpenter’s fourth undertaking...
KSAT 12
Arctic cold front could affect VIA service
SAN ANTONIO – Arctic, bitterly cold air could impact VIA Metropolitan Transit service this week. VIA is closely monitoring the weather forecast for any disruptions from Thursday through Christmas Day. An arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area on Thursday, bringing with it the...
KSAT 12
Connections, communication help Boerne PD mental health unit succeed in first year
BOERNE, Texas – It’s been a year since Boerne Police Department launched its mental health unit, and the officer in charge says the success is measured in community education. Boerne Police officer Rebecca Foley said she is pleasantly surprised by the first year of the city’s mental health...
KSAT 12
San Antonio trauma surgeon defends Robb Elementary medical response
SAN ANTONIO – Hours after a scathing review of the medical response at Robb Elementary on May 24, a San Antonio-area doctor says something key is missing -- context. “From a medical response, there was a challenge from a prolonged time from initial injury to initial treatment,” said Dr. Ronald Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
Comments / 0