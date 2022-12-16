Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
houstoniamag.com
15 Restaurants Opening in Houston in 2023
Restaurants opening in the Houston area in 2023 include Mediterranean concept Albi, upscale Thai restaurant MaKiin, and vegetable-forward restaurant Auden. It’s a great time to be a foodie in Houston. So many outstanding restaurants have opened of late, including Houstonia’s 20 best new restaurants, that it's hard to keep track of all of them. It’s starting to look like next year is going to be just as busy a year when it comes to restaurant openings. To help you keep track, we’ve compiled a list of 15 restaurants that will be opening their doors in the Houston area in 2023.
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
Texas AND Oklahoma Have Some of the Grinchiest Cities in America
Four days away from Christmas. I'm personally not a big Christmas fan. Nothing wrong with the lights or some of those classic Christmas movies. The music is what makes me hate this holiday. I can't stand hearing it outside of December. I maybe coming off as a Grinch as I type this, but it looks like I am in a state filled with Grinches.
coveringkaty.com
Fat Boy's Pizza bringing its huge pies and slices to Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A pizzeria known for its New York style 30-inch pies is opening this spring in Katy, and additional locations are planned for the Houston area. New Orleans-based Fat Boy's Pizza leased 3,850 square feet of space at Interstate 10 and Highway 99 in the Katy Grand Shopping Center, according to commercial real estate company Newquest Properties.
Handcrafted Burgers Planned for Spring Branch Neighborhood
Underbelly Burger will open in 2023.
hellowoodlands.com
Local Businesses & Restaurants Open; Things to Do Christmas Day
Hello Woodlands’ Christmas Day Guide includes a list of family-friendly activities, businesses, and restaurants that are open, plus a heads up on locations that are closed on December 25 in and around The Woodlands, Texas. ACTIVITIES ON CHRISTMAS DAY. Go Ice Skating – The Ice Rink at The Woodlands...
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competition
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Cinco Ranch resident Hemlata Basumatary and her team, known as Jingle Sprinkles, won Food Network’s The Big Bake. Hemlata is known professionally as Hemu Basu. She spoke with Covering Katy earlier this month, about competing on Food Network, but she was not allowed to reveal her team won because the program had not been broadcast.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked among the most popular cities in the world for Christmas lights: survey
HOUSTON - Christmas lights are certainly a sight to behold, and a recent survey found Houston to have some of the best light displays in the world!. According to hotel chain Premier Inn, which looked to create an index by examining Google search data and Instagram hashtags to see which cities around the world "we are looking to visit for Christmas light displays." Its findings resulted in three cities in Texas ranked among the top five most popular global Christmas light hotspots.
Sinking Houston suburbs: How groundwater extraction is causing neighborhoods to sink
And it doesn't end with the once-influential neighborhood. Others are under a dangerous threat for flooding in these low-lying communities.
KHOU
60 antique, classic cars destroyed in auto shop fire in SW Houston
At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire. Uptown Automotive services antique and classic cars.
Drip vs no-drip faucets: What the city of Houston, Harris County are saying about preparing for the freeze
HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County officials gave an update to their game plan for the upcoming hard freeze. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo emphasized that the freeze should not be a repeat of February 2021. They added that the power grid should be able to handle the cold, but they are taking precautions.
mocomotive.com
10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County
Montgomery County’s Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded…
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans made a valiant effort against one of the best teams in the NFL over the weekend, they lost, but that didn’t leave a lottery player too down after their own big win. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five...
60 cars inside high-end automotive shop when fire starts in SW Houston
HOUSTON — At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said. The fire started around 4 a.m. at Uptown Automotive on Mapleridge Street near Elm Street. The business services antique and classic cars, according to HFD Cpt. Sedrick Robinett.
Mercantile at Elyson continues build-out, with Pizza Hut, Apollo Nails already leasing space
Construction is set to finish Jan. 15. (New Regional Planning, Inc.) Construction of the Mercantile at Elyson is set to finish Jan. 15 with tenants opening by spring or summer, according to New Regional Planning Inc. officials. The center covers 22,000 square feet and is located at 23927 FM 529,...
