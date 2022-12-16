ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstoniamag.com

15 Restaurants Opening in Houston in 2023

Restaurants opening in the Houston area in 2023 include Mediterranean concept Albi, upscale Thai restaurant MaKiin, and vegetable-forward restaurant Auden. It’s a great time to be a foodie in Houston. So many outstanding restaurants have opened of late, including Houstonia’s 20 best new restaurants, that it's hard to keep track of all of them. It’s starting to look like next year is going to be just as busy a year when it comes to restaurant openings. To help you keep track, we’ve compiled a list of 15 restaurants that will be opening their doors in the Houston area in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose

Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
HOUSTON, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
92.9 NIN

Texas AND Oklahoma Have Some of the Grinchiest Cities in America

Four days away from Christmas. I'm personally not a big Christmas fan. Nothing wrong with the lights or some of those classic Christmas movies. The music is what makes me hate this holiday. I can't stand hearing it outside of December. I maybe coming off as a Grinch as I type this, but it looks like I am in a state filled with Grinches.
TEXAS STATE
coveringkaty.com

Fat Boy's Pizza bringing its huge pies and slices to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A pizzeria known for its New York style 30-inch pies is opening this spring in Katy, and additional locations are planned for the Houston area. New Orleans-based Fat Boy's Pizza leased 3,850 square feet of space at Interstate 10 and Highway 99 in the Katy Grand Shopping Center, according to commercial real estate company Newquest Properties.
KATY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Local Businesses & Restaurants Open; Things to Do Christmas Day

Hello Woodlands’ Christmas Day Guide includes a list of family-friendly activities, businesses, and restaurants that are open, plus a heads up on locations that are closed on December 25 in and around The Woodlands, Texas. ACTIVITIES ON CHRISTMAS DAY. Go Ice Skating – The Ice Rink at The Woodlands...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Covering Katy

Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Cinco Ranch resident Hemlata Basumatary and her team, known as Jingle Sprinkles, won Food Network’s The Big Bake. Hemlata is known professionally as Hemu Basu. She spoke with Covering Katy earlier this month, about competing on Food Network, but she was not allowed to reveal her team won because the program had not been broadcast.
CINCO RANCH, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked among the most popular cities in the world for Christmas lights: survey

HOUSTON - Christmas lights are certainly a sight to behold, and a recent survey found Houston to have some of the best light displays in the world!. According to hotel chain Premier Inn, which looked to create an index by examining Google search data and Instagram hashtags to see which cities around the world "we are looking to visit for Christmas light displays." Its findings resulted in three cities in Texas ranked among the top five most popular global Christmas light hotspots.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County

Montgomery County’s Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Dallas, TX
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

