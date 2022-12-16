ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Parking Enforcement | Open Mic

DC parking enforcement may be the hardest working people in the country... much to all of our pocket books. Tonight's Greatest Hit proves just how resilient they are.
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens

Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold on Thursday, December 15 at the 7-Eleven located at 10594 Metropolitan Avenue in Kensington remains unclaimed as of December 20. Other recent winners of note include a $100,000 winning scratch off purchased at the Cash, Latino Market & Jewelry (2505 Ennals Ave) in Silver Spring and a $1,000,000 winning scratch-off purchased in Hyattsville, MD. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
Artic blast to hit Maryland in time for Christmas

BALTIMORE, MD—The odds of the Baltimore area seeing a white Christmas are diminishing, but it will likely be one of the coldest in years. The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring a frigid air mass to the Mid-Atlantic states just in time for the holiday weekend.
Big changes on the way in this week's weather

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how there are big changes in store in the next couple days in Maryland as rain comes and the temperatures will drop. There could even be a little snow in some areas of the Baltimore area.
New lane closure gates coming to Chesapeake Bay Bridge

The Maryland Transportation Authority on Tuesday is rolling out more pieces of its new automated lane closure system at the Bay Bridge. Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Will Pines told WBAL NewsRadio that horizontal swing gates will be operational on the span's Eastern Shore to accommodate two way traffic. The...
Silver Spring man arrested for stealing grease from St. Mary’s Co. dumpsters

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a St. Mary’s County deputy said he witnessed him attempting to breach a grease dumpster behind a Lexington Park restaurant. Hamsel Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring, Maryland, told deputies that he was taking used grease from a Valley Proteins dumpster, and that he had already taken from another nearby grease dumpster at a Pizza Boli’s restaurant, which had two locks broken.
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Winter Trout Stocking Begins In Maryland Waters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has begun stocking more than 300,000 trout in Maryland waters. This early “preseason” stocking of a few fish in impoundments will be done to reduce density at DNR’s hatcheries and create available space outdoors for young trout to grow.
Maryland Becomes 20th State to Legalize Cannabis

Annapolis, M.D. — Maryland voters have approved Question 4, a legislatively-referred ballot question to legalize cannabis for adults 21 and over. Maryland is now the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adult use. “With Marylanders’ overwhelming support of Question 4, the state will finally end the failed era of...
Essex man hauls in winning $250,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

ESSEX, MD—An Essex man was minding his own business, enjoying the Ravens game on a recent Sunday at a neighborhood establishment, when something stole his attention from the TV screen. Was it a friend? Perhaps it was a fellow Ravens fan sharing the excitement of a touchdown? Nope. It was none other than Lady Luck herself, appearing, coincidentally, in the form of a Lady Luck scratch-off and bringing $250,000 with her.
Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash

PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
